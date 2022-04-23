Pascal Siakam helps Raptors beat 76ers, cut deficit to 3-1

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Pascal Siakam scored a playoff-career-best 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 Saturday in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points for the Raptors, who extended the series to a fifth game, which will be Monday in Philadelphia. Thaddeus Young had 13 points and OG Anunoby 11 for the Raptors.

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet left in the first half with a left-hip strain and did not return. He had five points and three assists in about 15 minutes of playing time.

Teammate Scottie Barnes, named NBA Rookie of the Year before the game, had six points and 11 rebounds. He had missed the two previous games with a sprained ankle.

Joel Embiid, playing with a thumb injury, had 21 points and eight rebounds for Philadelphia, James Harden had 22 points and nine assists, Tobias Harris had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey scored 11 points.

The Raptors, who were ahead by 12 during the second quarter, led by three going into the fourth.

Toronto used a 6-0 surge to take a seven-point lead with 9:11 to play. The lead reached eight when Siakam made two free throws with 7:18 to go. Precious Achiuwa made one of two free throws with 4:40 remaining and Toronto led 96-85. Anunoby’s 3-pointer with 3:44 left increased the lead to 12.

Georges Niang, who had nine points, fouled out with 3:28 to play. Siakam made both free throws to bump the lead to 101-87.

The score was 24-24 after one quarter.

Toronto led by 12 with 4:12 left in the first half when Trent made a 3-pointer after Young’s steal. The lead was cut to five on Embiid’s layup and free throw with 1:22 remaining. Toronto led 54-49 at halftime.

Maxey’s 3-pointer cut the lead to one with 6:37 left in the third. Toronto led by five again on Young’s 3-pointer with 4:45 remaining. Boucher’s corner 3-pointer had Toronto ahead by six. Toronto led 80-77 after three quarters.

