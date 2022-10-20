Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero matches Lebron James with rare rookie performance in NBA debut

Paolo Banchero’s Orlando Magic debut was an indicator that the 2022 NBA rookie has the talent to be an elite player after achieving a feat the league hasn’t seen in nearly 20 years.

For much of the NBA, Wednesday was the official start of their 2022-2023 regular season campaign. That included Florida’s red-headed stepchild in the Association, the Orlando Magic. There isn’t much expected from the team this season as they seem destined for a tenth losing season in the last 11. However, there is at least one reason for Orlando fans to actually tune into games this season. Paolo Banchero.

After much speculation and belief the team would go in a different direction, they took the Duke star with the top overall pick in June’s NBA Draft. And at least for one night, the 19-year-old looked every bit of what they had hoped for and more.

Paolo Banchero shows off Lebron James-like potential in NBA debut

On Wednesday night, the Magic opened the new season with a trip to Detroit to face rising star Cade Cunningham and the Pistons. Unsurprisingly, the Magic came up short in their matchup with the new-look Pistons 113-109. However, there was a silver lining to the evening as Banchero did something that hasn’t been done in the NBA season 2003.

Paolo Banchero stats (2022 preseason): 5 games, 14.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.2 SPG

Banchero scored 27 points, pulled in nine rebounds, and added five assists to his stat sheet last night. The last person to put up at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in their debut was none other than Lebron James, who had 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in his 2003 NBA debut versus the Sacramento Kings. His Cleveland Cavaliers team also lost that game.

“It means a lot, I guess. Obviously, would have liked to win. But I just wanted to play hard, play for the team, and that happened, so it’s a blessing.” – Paolo Banchero following impressive NBA debut (h/t ESPN)

However, Banchero didn’t just achieve a rare NBA feat, he also made team history. He also scored the most points by a Magic player in his NBA debut. This is pretty impressive because that means he outdid NBA greats like Penny Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dwight Howard in their first forays in the league.

The Magic’s next game is on Friday against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.