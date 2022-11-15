Packers cut fumble-prone return man Amari Rodgers

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers released fumble-prone return specialist Amari Rodgers on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old wide receiver was a third-round pick (85th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rodgers fumbled four times on special teams this season, including one that set up a Dallas Cowboys touchdown on Sunday.

He played in 26 games over two seasons, catching eight passes for 95 yards. He returned 40 punts for 305 yards and 17 kickoffs for 321 yards.

Rodgers was replaced by Keisean Nixon on punt returns for the remainder of Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win against the Cowboys.

With a short week of preparation, Nixon could retain that role on Thursday night when the Packers (4-6) host the Tennessee Titans (6-3).

Green Bay also released running back Kylin Hill, a seventh-round pick in 2021. Hill had one carry for 7 yards in two games this season.

