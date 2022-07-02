Pacers Gaming claim first NBA 2K tourney title

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Pacers Gaming defeated Pistons GT 4-1 in the finals of the NBA 2K League’s Switch Open on Saturday to claim their first tournament championship.

Point guard Zach “Vandi” Vandivier was named Finals MVP after averaging 14 points and 2.4 assists across the championship series.

Pacers Gaming earn the first-place prize of $60,000.

Pacers Gaming opened with a 22-14 win and then took Game 2, 22-17. Pistons GT responded with a 21-16 win in Game 3. But Pacers Gaming closed it out with a 23-18 win in Game 4 and 21-13 in the decider.

Pacers Gaming finished the Switch Open with an overall game record of 30-9 and series record of 9-1.

The 32-team Switch Open field began with all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying, plus community teams featuring 2K social media influencers.

For remote group play, the field was divided into eight groups that each consisted of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group advanced to the round of 16, which was held in person in Indianapolis.

The round of 16 also featured best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final were all best-of-seven. Teams were competing for a $150,000 prize pool.

–Field Level Media