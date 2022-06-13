Atlanta Braves star Ozzie Albies suffers fractured left foot

The Atlanta Braves are going to be without All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies for the long haul.

The two-time All-Star exited in the fifth inning of Monday night’s game against the Washington Nationals after suffering what appeared to be a left foot injury.

Ozzie Albies exits tonight's game after suffering an apparent injury on this swing. pic.twitter.com/Bj17gdDbed — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 14, 2022

As you can see, Albies was limping big time in the dugout after his at-bat. A short while later, the Braves reported that Albies suffered a fractured left foot.

This is just terrible news for Albies and his Braves. It comes one season after star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. missed 130 games to a torn ACL.

Albies had struggled at the plate this season after hitting 30 homers and driving in 106 runs for the World Series champion Braves in 2021.

We’ll obviously have more updates on a timeline for Ozzie Albies returning. But it’s not looking great for the remainder of the season. That’s for sure.