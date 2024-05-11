Oregon HC blasts media, anonymous sources for ‘misinformation’ on Denver Broncos rookie Troy Franklin

Credit: Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Many viewed Troy Franklin as one of the best wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft coming off an All-American season with the Oregon Ducks. Instead, Franklin fell to the Denver Broncos with the 102nd overall pick and his former coach believes “misinformation” is to blame.

Every year ahead of the NFL Draft, an array of scouts and executives use anonymity to pass on negative information about certain players to reporters. While the information can sometimes be accurate, there are plenty of instances of teams using the media to push down where a player will be drafted.

There are also instances of a false narrative surrounding a player, which pushes a potential top-40 talent far down the draft board. It proved to be the case with Franklin, who some viewed as a fringe first-round talent but he instead slid to the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Franklin’s former coach is happy that one of his favorite players landed in Sean Payton’s offense and will be teamed up with former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, it was also made very clear that the things put out there by anonymous sources about Franklin might not have been accurate.

Speaking to Broncos reporter Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette about Franklin, Oregon coach Dan Lanning went after the “misinformation” surrounding Franklin that suggested he doesn’t love football and lacks a strong work ethic.

“I heard so many things about the guy doesn’t love football I mean, the guy practices his tail off like football was what he was made for. That’s what he does. He’s an extremely intelligent player who is very smart and works hard to be really good.” Dan Lanning on Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin

Lanning knows that whatever the reasons Franklin fell in the NFL Draft, some if it seemingly false information, it cost the rookie millions of dollars over the next four seasons. However, the Ducks’ coach is happy to see Franklin land in Denver with Nix.

“The Broncos got a steal there. That’s a great pick for them. . . . He’s going to run his routes hard every single rep regardless of whether the ball is thrown to him or away from him. He’s going to block. He’s got all the traits you want on the football field. He’s a great teammate.” Dan Lanning on Troy Franklin landing with the Denver Broncos

For most rookies, the challenge immediately in the NFL is building rapport with the starting quarterback. He already has that with Nix, who is expected to be the Broncos starting quarterback in 2024. Falling in the draft did prove costly to Franklin financially, but the landing spot benefited the Broncos and a draft slide should fuel Franklin to prove the 31 other NFL teams wrong moving forward.