Oklahoma City Thunder draft Chet Holmgren No. 2 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

On Thursday night in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder appeared to have gotten their top choice with Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren at No. 2 overall. The seven-foot center with a 7-foot-6 wingspan joins a talented Thunder team, but what can Holmgren bring to the table as a 20-year-old rookie?

Chet Holmgren’s tantalizing skillset intrigues OKC Thunder

The Thunder were likely thrilled when the Orlando Magic made Paolo Banchero the top pick, leaving Holmgren available to grab right away. Thunder general manager Sam Presti didn’t wait long to get the pick in, and it’s easy to see why.

Holmgren may only weigh 195 pounds, but his scoring ability is elite, and it’s not like his slight frame makes him a poor defender, he averaged 3.7 blocks per game in 32 appearances at Gonzaga. If Holmgren’s skills translate to the next level, the Thunder could have a superstar on their hands. As ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins stated, he’s like if Kristaps Porzingis and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a baby. I don’t know about that, but if he can bring anything close to a similar skill level of either player, the Thunder will have another piece to add to a star-studded core.

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Chet Holmgren sounds like a popular NBA League Pass choice.

Related: 2022 NBA Draft tracker: Grading each pick and trade