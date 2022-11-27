Star NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off a plane in Miami

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There was a good chance that multi-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. was going to land with a team here within the next couple weeks.

That’s now very much in question following a reported incident in Miami on Sunday. According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Beckham was kicked off a plane in South Beach on Sunday. The details of said incident are not great.

“Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Flight crew said the NFL WR was in and out of consciousness and wouldn’t put on his seat belt, I’m told. The Los Angeles bound flight was delayed after Beckham refused to leave making everybody get off.” Report on Beckham Jr. incident

It remains to be seen exactly what was happening with Beckham and whether he was under the influence of foreign objects. For now, it’s best to reserve judgement in this reactionary environment.

Impact of Odell Beckham Jr. incident

This also couldn’t come at a worst possible time. It was noted earlier on Sunday that OBJ has been fully cleared to return after suffering a torn ACL late last season. The three-time Pro Bowler has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, among other teams.

Earlier on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Dallas was favored to land OBJ in free agency. It remains to be seen whether this incident will have an impact on that.

The 30-year-old Bekcham spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams a season ago. After being waived by Cleveland, Beckham landed in Los Angeles — ultimately helping lead the team to a Super Bowl title in the process.