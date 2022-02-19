North Carolina comes alive, ends Virginia Tech win streak

Feb 19, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Leaky Black (1) drives past Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Love and RJ Davis jump-started sluggish North Carolina late in the first half and the Tar Heels went on to a 65-57 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Blacksburg, Va.

Love scored 21 points with seven assists, while Davis scored all 10 of his points in the first half when North Carolina (19-8, 11-5 ACC) took the lead for good on its way to snapping Virginia Tech’s six-game winning streak.

Armando Bacot scored all 12 of his points in the second half to go along with his 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. Brady Manek contributed 14 points and six rebounds as North Carolina completed a regular-season sweep of Virginia Tech and improved its mark in the lopsided series to 72-15.

Virginia Tech (16-11, 8-8) was led by Keve Aluma, who had 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Hokies, who entered as the top 3-point shooting team in the ACC at over 40 percent, made just 5 of 26 (19.2 percent) shots from long distance. Hunter Cattoor, Hokies’ top shooter from 3-point range, was 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. Nahiem Alleyne (nine points) also went 1 of 6 from deep.

Both teams entered trying to make a case for an NCAA Tournament invitation.

After Love made a 3-pointer with 14:36 left to give UNC its biggest lead at 47-33, Virginia Tech responded with an 11-2 run, culminated by a 3-pointer from Aluma to pull within 49-44 with 8:41 remaining.

The Tar Heels then resumed control as Bacot and Manek each made two baskets in the final eight minutes. Love sealed the victory by going 6 of 6 from the free-throw line over the final minute.

In the first half, Virginia Tech led 22-16 before the UNC backcourt took advantage of its quickness.

Leaky Black started the spree with five straight points before Davis and Love combined to score on seven straight possessions. Each hit a 3-pointer during the spurt and Love assisted on two of Davis’ buckets as the Tar Heels rushed to a 38-28 lead.

