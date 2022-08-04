Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, passed away on Thursday at the age of 45.

Arizona hired Mike Hazen as its general manager in October 2019, promoting the long-time MLB executive to the top job in its front office. During his tenure, the Diamondbacks have built one of the top farm systems in MLB headlined by prospects Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Druw Jones.

Nicole was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an incredibly rare tumor that spreads aggressively and can occur in the brain or on the spinal cord. She and her family fought the battle courageously, all while throwing their support behind cancer research and later presenting a $1.5 million check to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at the Barrow Neurological Institute in 2021, it is the same facility where she received treatment.

They also created the Nicole Hazen Fund For Hope, made to raise money to provide funding for cutting-edge research, innovative therapies and all work toward the fight against glioblastoma, which is currently incurable. Donations help provide patients with far greater access to immediate treatment, a way of assisting families going through the same thing as the Hazen family.

Related: MLB games today

After a courageous battle against it, Nicole passed away on Thursday with loved ones at her side. The Diamondbacks confirmed Nicole’s tragic passing, releasing a statement from the Hazen family.

“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion,” the Hazen family said in a statement. “She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness. From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months. We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community. Glioblastoma slowly took her capacity to speak, walk, talk and lead but never took her capacity to love her children, family and friends. We are lost without her but will carry the torch of her unyielding empathy for everyone forward, from this day onward.” The Hazen family on Nicole Hazen’s life and passing

Sportsnaut extends its condolences to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Hazen family and friends.