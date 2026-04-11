The Washington Capitals (41-30-9) remain alive in the playoff race for now. They got the job done with a 6-3 road victory over the rival Pittsburgh Penguins (41-23-16).

Saturday’s matchup was supposed to be the 75th regular season (100th including playoffs) meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. However, Crosby was ruled day-to-day and missed the game, alongside longtime teammates Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

Nevertheless, Ovechkin received a standing ovation in what could be his last game in Pittsburgh. The Great 8 went on to seal the Capitals’ victory with an empty-netter for his 929th career goal.

Ilya Protas had a multipoint performance with his first NHL goal and two assists. He also helped his older brother Aliaksei score in the middle frame.

Ryan Leonard scored twice as he continues to be a key piece to the Capitals’ future. Meanwhile, Tom Wilson’s second-period tally moved him to the 30-goal mark.

The Capitals also got some out-of-town scoreboard help when Ottawa shut out the Islanders 4-0. As a result, Washington remains alive in the Metropolitan Division playoff race.

Next up, the Capitals and Penguins head down to D.C. for the second half of the home-and-home set on Sunday.

Capitals Analysis

The opening period didn’t feature any scoring, as the Capitals outscored Pittsburgh 9-1. However, the middle frame is where the real action began.

One of the highlights of the Capitals’ win was the line of Big Pro, Little Pro, and Wilson. Ilya went on to have an even better performance than his debut on Wednesday.

The Capitals opened the scoring when Ilya found Aliaksei backdoor for the 1-0 lead. Big Pro now has 25 goals on the season.

ILYA PROTAS CONNECTS WITH ALIAKSEI PROTAS 💪



These two are going to be such a handful for the @Capitals.



📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/uPciMplRAu — NHL (@NHL) April 11, 2026

After Pittsburgh tied it at 1-1, Leonard got to the front and fired a one-timer into the glove of Arturs Silovs, whose glove was over the line. After an official review, it was ruled a good goal.

With the score 2-1, Ilya continued where he left off as he attempted a shot that was rebounded in by Wilson. As a result, the Capitals alternate captain reached the 30-goal mark for the second consecutive year.

Then, after the lead got cut to 3-2, Leonard struck again as he got in front and buried Cole Hutson’s rebound. The 21-year-old now has 20 goals on the season, as that second tally was ruled the game-winner.

In the third, the Capitals went on the power-play as Ilya went to the net front and buried a rebound to make it 5-3. Little Pro recorded his first NHL tally as he finished the day with three points.

Late in the game, Ovechkin put home an empty-netter for his 32nd goal of the season and 929th of his career.

However, despite the big road win, the Capitals lost Pierre-Luc Dubois and Rasmus Sandin to injuries. Dubois went down with an upper-body ailment in the second period, while Sandin suffered a leg injury after a hip check in the third.

Capitals Report Card

Team: A-

The Capitals stepped up big time against a Pittsburgh squad without Crosby, Malkin, Letang, and Erik Karlsson. The team knew they had to win out to remain alive in the playoff race.

Ilya Protas: A

Ilya has already proven that he belongs at the NHL level in just two games. His four points and first NHL goal are clear signs of that.

Aliaksei Protas: A

Aliaksei also had a multipoint performance skating alongside his little brother. After scoring with the help of Ilya, Big Pro recorded the secondary assist on Wilson’s goal.

Tom Wilson: A

Skating with the two Protas brothers, Wilson impressed as he reached the 30-goal mark in back-to-back seasons. He later assisted on Ovechkin’s empty-net goal.

Ryan Leonard: A

Leonard came through with two goals to put him at 20 on the season. He leads the Capitals in goals since March (10), and has points in six of the last seven.

Cole Hutson: A

Hutson also contributed to the Capitals’ win with a pair of assists. The 19-year-old leads all rookies in scoring since his debut on March 18.