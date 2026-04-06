The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Ilya Protas from AHL Hershey. Ilya is the younger brother of Capitals winger Aliaksei Protas.

Protas, 19, could make his NHL debut this Wednesday when the Capitals visit Toronto. The young Russian forward nicknamed “Little Pro” is already making waves with the Hershey Bears this season.

Protas has recorded a team-high 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 66 games with Hershey. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward leads all AHL rookies in points and is sixth among all skaters.

Protas currently leads the Bears in goals, points, power-play goals, power-play points, shots, and plus-minus. The 19-year-old recently recorded a career-high six points (one goal, five assists) against Hartford on April 4. It marked the AHL’s first six-point game since 2019.

The Capitals originally selected Protas in the third round (75th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft. Ilya was selected five years after older brother Aliaksei, who was also drafted in the third round in 2019.

The Capitals currently sit three points out of playoff position, with four games left in the regular season. Will Little Pro’s NHL debut be enough for them to reach the playoffs?