The Washington Capitals head to Canada for the final time in the 2025-26 season. They take their lone trip to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.
The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Wednesday’s game is also the final time the Capitals face an Atlantic Division foe this season. It’s also the middle match of three straight road games for Washington.
The Capitals’ first road game was a complete dud as they fell to the New York Rangers 8-1 on Sunday night. After Toronto, Washington will head to Pittsburgh on Saturday and then host the Penguins on Sunday.
On Monday, the Capitals recalled 19-year-old forward Ilya Protas from AHL Hershey. The younger brother of Aliaksei Protas will make his NHL debut on Wednesday night.
Protas had been leading the Bears in scoring with 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 66 games played. The 19-year-old ranks second among AHL rookies in goals and third in assists.
Ilya is expected to center a line with his brother Aliaksei and Tom Wilson. This marks the fourth time in franchise history where the Capitals had two brothers take the ice together.
Meanwhile, Toronto had made the playoffs nine consecutive years. However, this season is a different story, as the Maple Leafs are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with Florida.
Toronto couldn’t assemble a winning streak of as many as four games until early January of this season. It also didn’t help that star Auston Matthews suffered a season-ending knee injury on March 12.
Expected Capitals Lines
Forwards
Alex Ovechkin – Dylan Strome – Connor McMichael
Aliaksei Protas – Ilya Protas – Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime – Hendrix Lapierre – Justin Sourdif
Defensemen
Martin Fehervary – Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun – Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson – Matt Roy
Goalies
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Expected Maple Leafs Lines
Forwards
Easton Cowan – John Tavares – William Nylander
Dakota Joshua – Max Domi – Nicholas Robertson
Matthew Knies – Bo Groulx – Matias Macceli
Michael Pezzetta – Jacob Quillan – Steven Lorentz
Defensemen
Morgan Rielly – Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe – Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit – Troy Stecher
Goalies
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
How to Watch
TV: Monumental Sports Network
Radio: Team 980, 106.7 The Fan [JIP]/Caps Radio Network