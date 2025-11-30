The Washington Capitals finish the month of November on the road. They visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday afternoon.
The puck drops at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Sunday’s matchup is the first of a four-game, weeklong road trip for the Capitals. It’s also the third of four meetings with the Islanders, with the season series concluding on Feb. 2 in Washington.
The Capitals and Islanders previously split a pair of October meetings, with both victories coming on the road.
Right now, the Capitals are the hottest they’ve been all season, going 6-1-1 in their last eight games. They are also three games out of first place AND last place in a very tight Metropolitan Division.
The Capitals just capped off a four-game homestand with a 4-2 comeback win over Toronto on Friday night. Trailing 2-0 in the second period, the Capitals went on to score four unanswered goals to seal the victory.
Anthony Beauvillier tied it up at 2-2, while Jakob Chychrun scored the game-winning tally with under four minutes remaining. Chychrun’s goal extended his career-high point streak to 10 games (seven goals, six assists).
Logan Thompson also stepped up with 20 saves to earn his 10th win this season, tying him for fifth in the NHL. He also made a dozen difficult saves in the third period.
Meanwhile, the Islanders are in the midst of a seven-game homestand. They are currently 1-2-1 after a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Friday night.
Even worse for the Islanders is that they lost top six winger Kyle Palmieri on Friday. Palmieri suffered a torn ACL in the game and will be out 6-8 months.
Expected Capitals Lines
Forwards
Anthony Beauvillier – Dylan Strome – Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas – Justin Sourdif – Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime – Connor McMichael – Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano – Hendrix Lapierre – Ethen Frank
Defensemen
Martin Fehervary – John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun – Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin – Trevor van Riemsdyk
Goalie
Logan Thompson
Expected Islanders Lines
Forwards
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Jonathan Drouin
Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Maxim Schabanov
Simon Holmstrom – Calum Ritchie – Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Maxim Tsyplakov
Defensemen
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Travis Mitchell – Scott Mayfield
Goalie
Ilya Sorokin
How to Watch
TV: Monumental Sports Network, NHL Network
Radio: 106.7 The Fan/Caps Radio Network