The Washington Capitals finish the month of November on the road. They visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The puck drops at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s matchup is the first of a four-game, weeklong road trip for the Capitals. It’s also the third of four meetings with the Islanders, with the season series concluding on Feb. 2 in Washington.

The Capitals and Islanders previously split a pair of October meetings, with both victories coming on the road.

Right now, the Capitals are the hottest they’ve been all season, going 6-1-1 in their last eight games. They are also three games out of first place AND last place in a very tight Metropolitan Division.

The Capitals just capped off a four-game homestand with a 4-2 comeback win over Toronto on Friday night. Trailing 2-0 in the second period, the Capitals went on to score four unanswered goals to seal the victory.

Anthony Beauvillier tied it up at 2-2, while Jakob Chychrun scored the game-winning tally with under four minutes remaining. Chychrun’s goal extended his career-high point streak to 10 games (seven goals, six assists).

Logan Thompson also stepped up with 20 saves to earn his 10th win this season, tying him for fifth in the NHL. He also made a dozen difficult saves in the third period.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are in the midst of a seven-game homestand. They are currently 1-2-1 after a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Friday night.

Even worse for the Islanders is that they lost top six winger Kyle Palmieri on Friday. Palmieri suffered a torn ACL in the game and will be out 6-8 months.

Expected Capitals Lines

Forwards

Anthony Beauvillier – Dylan Strome – Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas – Justin Sourdif – Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime – Connor McMichael – Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano – Hendrix Lapierre – Ethen Frank

Defensemen

Martin Fehervary – John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun – Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin – Trevor van Riemsdyk

Goalie

Logan Thompson

Expected Islanders Lines

Forwards

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Jonathan Drouin

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Maxim Schabanov

Simon Holmstrom – Calum Ritchie – Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Maxim Tsyplakov

Defensemen

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Travis Mitchell – Scott Mayfield

Goalie

Ilya Sorokin

How to Watch

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NHL Network

Radio: 106.7 The Fan/Caps Radio Network