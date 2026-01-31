The Washington Capitals are once again dealing with injuries ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Carolina.

Per the NHL Media site, the Capitals have placed forward Connor McMichael and defenseman Matt Roy on injured reserve.

McMichael finished with 16:17 of ice time against Detroit on Thursday. However, the 25-year-old missed the the final 8:27 of the third period, OT, and the shootout. It remains unclear what his ailment is that caused him to exit the game.

UPDATE: McMichael is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, per Spencer Carbery.

This season, McMichael has recorded 31 points (8 goals, 23 assists) in 55 games played. He had not missed a single matchup on the ice until he was placed on IR.

Meanwhile, Roy has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old last suited up on Jan. 24 against Edmonton.

Injuries have been an on-going issue for the Capitals this season, as the team has dealt with multiple absences. The biggest loss has been Pierre-Luc Dubois, who has not played since Oct. 31. However, he could return after the Olympic break.

Not only that, both goaltenders Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren are currently dealing with ailments. Thompson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, while Lindgren got hurt in Thursday’s win and had to be helped off the ice.

This resulted in Clay Stevenson being called up from AHL Hershey, as he remains up with the Capitals as of Saturday.