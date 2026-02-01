On Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-14) played the first half of a back-to-back at home against the Seattle Kraken (26-19-9). They fell behind by two but tied the game in the second period. However, they couldn’t generate enough offense to compensate for their defensive lapses and fell 3-2.

Two issues haunted the Golden Knights tonight– turnovers and a lack of net-front presence. Both issues led to Seattle’s opening goal at 6:50 in the first period.

Braedan Bowman turned the puck over in the offensive zone, and Chandler Stephenson took it back the other way. He cut into the Golden Knights’ zone, blew around Jeremy Lauzon, drove the net, and centered for Ryan Winterton. Akira Schmid kicked out Winterton’s shot, but Eeli Tolvanen was there for the rebound.

The Kraken doubled their lead on the power play at 13:04 in the first. Vince Dunn set up Jared McCann for a one-timer from the right circle, and the winger blasted home his 200th career goal.

Playing from behind is nothing new to the 2026 Golden Knights, and as per usual, they responded well. In the second period, they generated six high-danger scoring chances while limiting Seattle to two.

From that moment on, things happened every time Jack Eichel took the ice. He played hero, making plays and doing everything in his power to drag his team into the fight.

Eichel’s efforts resulted in a goal, and the Golden Knights got on the board at 8:52 in the second. After playing catch with Ben Hutton, Eichel gifted Ivan Barbashev an easy backdoor tap-in.

The Golden Knights drew two penalties at the end of the period, and cashed in for the equalizer with 12 seconds remaining in the second. The Kraken penalty killers gave Mitch Marner too much time and space, so he walked it in from the point and fired a shot that beat Joey Daccord blocker-side.

For the most part, the Golden Knights played well in the third period. They outshot the Kraken 11-7 and controlled 60.38% of the expected goal share.

However, the Golden Knights’ netfront issues resurfaced, and the Kraken pulled ahead at 3:18 in the third. Jeremy Lauzon tried to clear the puck, but Adam Larsson held the zone. He fired a shot towards the net that bounced off Kaedan Korczak, and Kaapo Kakko stuffed it home.

“We need to be a hell of a lot more competitive in front of our own net,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy postgame. “It cost us two goals tonight.”

The Golden Knights pulled Akira Schmid for the extra attacker with 1:53 remaining in the third. However, this time, there was no late-game magic. They generated chances, but couldn’t convert, and lost 3-2 in regulation.