Sergei Bobrovsky‘s future with the Florida Panthers is up for debate. After the Panthers pulled off a stunning trade for Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, the organization now has less cap space to work with this summer. So, what is the latest on Bobrovsky’s future in Florida?

It is “unlikely” that Bobrovsky will return to the Panthers this offseason, as reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on NHL Network. This would leave Florida without a starting goalie, becoming the No. 1 priority for the organization over the coming weeks.

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However, where could Bobrovsky sign in NHL free agency? There are several spots that make sense for the 37-year-old goalie.

Potential landing spots for Sergei Bobrovsky in NHL free agency

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Bobrovsky is unlikely to return to the Panthers, making his next NHL destination very intriguing. More likely than not, the 37-year-old goalie will join a contending organization. Therefore, which teams would be the best landing spots for Bobrovsky in NHL free agency?

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The Edmonton Oilers would be a tremendous landing spot for Bobrovsky. The Oilers have struggled with their goaltending for years, and he would immediately become the top option. Edmonton needs to build a contender around Connor McDavid, and Bobrovsky would be a great fit.

Another option could be the Buffalo Sabres. After a tremendous season, the Sabres could look to upgrade their goaltending situation. Despite confidence in its three-man rotation, Buffalo would love to have Bobrovsky in the mix. He would immediately become the go-to option in big games.

Finally, the Vegas Golden Knights would be another stellar fit. Carter Hart struggled in the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals, and Bobrovsky has shown up when it matters the most. If Vegas believes it needs an upgrade over Hart, the upcoming free agent would be a good option.

It doesn’t appear that Bobrovsky will be returning to Florida, but there are plenty of suitable destinations on the table.

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