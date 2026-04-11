As the NHL season is winding down, award voting is just around the corner. From a Senators perspective, Travis Green deserves a mention in the Jack Adams race. So does Jake Sanderson in the Norris conversation. Perhaps the most deserving, though, is Shane Pinto, in the Selke Trophy debate for the league’s top defensive forward. Let’s dive into the details.

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Shane Pinto by the Numbers

The funny part of this award is how offensive numbers somehow seem to matter. It’s almost as though the award goes to the best defensive forward who also puts up big-time offensive stats. I suppose the argument could be made that spending time in the offensive zone is a great defense, but then you might as well just give the award to Connor McDavid every year. Shane Pinto is truly a defensive-first forward. His offensive numbers are solid, but he’s the number three offensive centre with the Senators, behind Tim Stützle and Dylan Cozens. His job is first and foremost to defend. Here are a few key numbers to illustrate Pinto’s defensive importance:

2:13 shorthanded time on ice/ game

2 shorthanded goals, 4 shorthanded points

49 blocked shots

68.6% defensive zone starts at even strength

297 defensive zone faceoffs

Pinto ranks first or second in all of the above stats among Senators forwards. To the Senators credit, they have a few forwards who take their defensive responsibilities very seriously. The likes of Ridly Greig, Michael Amadio and Claude Giroux all deserve a ton of credit for helping the Sens become one of the best defensive teams in the NHL.

It is Pinto, though, that stands out above them all. Up a goal late? Pinto will be on the ice. Killing a penalty? Pinto is out there. Matching up against the opposition’s best line? Pinto is given the task, time and time again. More often than not, he’s successful in neutralizing the other team’s best offensive players.

Ottawa Senators Defensive Numbers

The Senators are a middle of the pack team from a goals against perspective. They rank 17th, giving up 3.04 goals per game. Their penalty kill is even worse, ranking 29th in the NHL at 75%. Goaltending has been the main cause of those failures. Their .876 SV% is 30th in the NHL, and that’s actually an improvement from earlier in the year. They had a league worst .866 SV on January 30th. Even their current save percentage is the franchise’s worst since 1993-94. Shorthanded, Linus Ullmark’s save percentage is .811 while Leevi Merilainen is even worse at .806.

The Senators are giving up just 24.4 shots per game. That ranks third best in the NHL, behind the Hurricanes (23.8) and the Golden Knights (24.3). All three are way ahead of the rest of the league. The fourth best team, the Flyers, are a full shot worse at 25.4 shots against per game. In fact, over the last 13 years, these three teams remain as the top three. In terms of shot attempts against, the Senators are also third (3,299), behind the Hurricanes (3,032) and Lightning (3,248).

Travis Green deserves a ton of credit for the Senators defensive play. The forward that he relies on the most to lead the way in the team’s mentality of preventing shots is undoubtedly Shane Pinto. Green makes sure to give Stützle and Cozens more offensive opportunities and better offensive wingers. Pinto’s most common linemates are Giroux, Amadio, Greig, and Cousins. When you’re on Pinto’s line, you know to expect the other teams best forwards, and plenty of defensive zone starts.

Final Thoughts

What is obvious is how highly other teams think of the Senators defensive play. Opposing coaches and players have often commented on how hard it is to play against the Senators. Their strength is shot prevention, and the forward leading the way in that regard is Shane Pinto.

It can be hard to give value to defensive play. Goaltending, linemates, and the situations that the coaches put players into all play a factor in the advanced metrics that people point to for defensive value. That’s where the old eye test becomes so valuable. Watching the Senators makes it clear how much Pinto means to the team. 20+ goals and 40+ points are nice, but it’s his defensive play that shines the most.

Inevitably, award voting is often narrative driven. Groupthink is often involved as well. In the case of the Selke, it seems it takes a few years of buildup before a player can earn serious consideration for the award. Well, why not start the buildup for Shane Pinto now? He is as valuable a defensive forward as there is in the entire NHL. It’s time for people to realize how deserving he is of Selke Trophy votes.