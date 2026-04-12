Looking for the full NHL schedule today on April 12? Here’s the complete schedule, including start times, key matchups, and the must-watch games across the league on Sunday.

Top NHL games to watch today

Here are the matchups with the biggest playoff implications and star power today.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals – 3:00 PM ET (TNT)

Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to bring back some players from injury to get them healthy before the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals gear up for what could be Alex Ovechkin‘s final home game.

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets – 6:00 PM ET (NHL Network)

The Boston Bruins must earn points to position themselves ahead of the Ottawa Senators in the Wild Card standings. As for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they must win their home game to catch the Philadelphia Flyers for a playoff spot.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Islanders – 6:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

The Montreal Canadiens are fighting to win the Atlantic Division and earn the best possible playoff seed. However, the New York Islanders are in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive for at least one more day.

Full NHL schedule on April 12

Here is the entire NHL schedule today for Sunday, April 12.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals – 3:00 PM ET (TNT)

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Islanders – 6:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets – 6:00 PM ET (NHL Network)

Ottawa Senators vs New Jersey Devils – 7:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks – 8:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Utah Mammoth vs New Jersey Devils – 9:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Players to watch

Here are the standout players who could have a major impact on tonight’s NHL games.

Alex Ovechkin – Washington Capitals

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Ovechkin is entering what could be the final home game of his NHL career. The 40-year-old star will bring his elite goal scoring to Washington in a must-win situation.

Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski is coming off a one-point game against Montreal and Columbus needs his production one more time. Werenski will lead the offense while anchoring the defense for 25-plus minutes.

Matthew Schaefer – New York Islanders

Matthew Schaefer had a quiet game against Ottawa but it’s time for him to lead New York in a must-win situation. Schaefer will likely play 25-plus minutes while controlling the offense and directing the defense.

What’s at stake tonight

Tonight’s NHL slate features key matchups that could shape the playoff race across both conferences.

Washington looks to gain ground on Philadelphia for a division spot in a must-win situation.

Boston hopes to break its five-game losing streak and take control of the first Wild Card spot.

New York faces a must-win situation against Montreal with its playoff hopes fading quickly.

Columbus looks to counter Washington and make up points on the Flyers with the playoffs looming.

Ottawa hopes to continue its momentum and keep Boston out of the first Wild Card in the Eastern Conference.

Read More: NHL Playoff Picture Today – Updated Standings & Stanley Cup Bracket