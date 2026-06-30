The San Jose Sharks were viewed as one of the biggest winners of the 2026 NHL Draft, setting themselves up for a bright future. With the offseason now shifting towards free agency and the trade market, there are swirling NHL rumors about win-now talent San Jose could add to its blueline.

According to The Fourth Period‘s David Pagnotta, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to have trade talks with multiple teams, including the Sharks, about defenseman Morgan Rielly. There’s reportedly a “strong belief” that a trade occurs this summer.

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Rielly, standing at 6-foot-1, would provide the Sharks with immediate help on the blueline. While the club added Keaton Verhoeff and Ryan Lin in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, neither prospect is close to being NHL-ready. San Jose also acquired, then extended, right-handed defenseman Michael Kesselring this offseason.

Morgan Rielly stats (2025-26): 36 points )25 assists, 11 goals), 21:08 TOI/G, 114 blocks, 35 hits, 22 takeaways this past season

The 32-year-old isn’t the only defenseman that San Jose has been linked to in NHL trade rumors. The Sharks are reportedly also in pursuit of reigning Norris Trophy winner Zach Werenski, but a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the All-Star defenseman is viewed as unlikely. Sharks general manager Mike Grier has also reportedly explored a trade with the Edmonton Oilers for veteran blueliner Darnell Nurse.

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Related: Insider Provides Update on Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini Contract Extension Talks

Morgan Rielly contract (PuckPedia): $7.5 million annual cap hit (2026-2030)

Rielly would likely be the preferred option, as Nurse’s cap hit is nearly $2 million higher per season through the 2029-30 campaign. Alternatively, San Jose could dip its toe in NHL free agency with a pursuit of someone like 32-year-old defenseman Jacob Trouba. The club is expected to also explore re-signing Mario Ferraro.

With more than $30 million in cap space this summer and the deepest prospect pool in the NHL, Grier and the Sharks’ front office have plenty of avenues to upgrade the blueline this summer. While it doesn’t appear any additions are imminent, San Jose is poised to be one of the more active teams this summer.

Related: San Jose Sharks Eyeing Trade for Standout Defenseman