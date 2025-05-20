Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

There are four teams left standing in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the conference finals have a familiar look to them.

In the Eastern Conference, the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers are in the conference final for the third straight season, and it’s the third appearance for the Carolina Hurricanes since 2019. It’s also a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, when the Panthers swept the Hurricanes in the best-of-7 series.

Out West, we get a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Final, when the Edmonton Oilers bested the Dallas Stars in six games. This is Dallas’ third straight conference final appearance. Edmonton is here for the third time in four seasons.

Our Sportsnaut hockey staff again takes a stab at predicting each series. Here’s how we did in the second round and where each writer stands with bragging rights after the first two rounds. Notably in the second round, Eric Charles and Ben Leeds each had one perfect prediction — the same one — the Dallas Stars in six games over the Winnipeg Jets.

Jim Cerny (executive editor): 9-3 overall; 3-1 second round; missed Golden Knights

Ben Leeds (staff writer): 9-3 overall; 2-2 second round; missed Capitals, Golden Knights

Dane Walsh (staff writer): 8-4 overall; 2-2 second round; missed Capitals, Maple Leafs

Tom Castro (staff writer): 8-4 overall; 3-1 second round; missed Golden Knights

Eric Charles (staff writer): 8-4 overall; 3-1 second round; missed Capitals

John Kreiser (senior writer): 6-6 overall; 1-3 second round; missed Capitals, Jets, Golden Knights

NHL playoff predictions: Picks for conference finals, 2025 Stanley Cup champion

Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

Season series: Panthers 2-1-0

Series outlook: The Eastern Conference Final sets up as a real battle of wills, pitting the top two defensive teams in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes are allowing only 1.80 goals per game, more than a half goal better than the Panthers, who have a team goals-against average of 2.42. Not only do these teams not allow a lot of goals, each is a master in shot suppression. Florida has allowed 23.8 shots in 12 postseason games; Carolina has surrendered an average of 24.0 shots over 10 playoff contests. Each thrives on puck possession and winning puck battles. Florida is the nastier, in-your-face team, one with a heavy forecheck that averages 46.42 hits per 60 minutes in the postseason. Carolina spins you around with shots (33.2 per game) from anywhere and everywhere in the offensive zone and will generate a plethora of turnovers in the neutral zone.

So, yes, a true battle of wills, in what should be a low-scoring, hard-fought series.

The Panthers need more from Matthew Tkachuk, who has three even-strength points in the playoffs and just three goals total. But they’ve really compensated with depth production from up and down the lineup, and a lot of activation from their defensemen, led by Seth Jones. Watch out for their third line — Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen were massive difference makers at both ends of the rink in the seven-game series win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round. In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky’s gotten better as the playoffs move along.

On the other side, Frederik Andersen — a big reason why the Hurricanes lost to the New York Rangers in the second round of the 2024 playoffs — is playing brilliantly. The 35-year-old is 7-2 with a 1.36 GAA (12 goals allowed in nine games) and .937 save percentage. Yes, he receives a lot of help from a team committed to making his life as easy as possible — led by defenseman Jaccob Slavin — but Andersen’s been the best goalie in these playoffs. This postseason has also been a breakthrough for Andrei Svechnikov, who has eight goals (seven at even strength) in 10 games. Watch Carolina’s special teams — they’re first on the PK (93.3 percent) and fourth on the power play (28.1 percent) in the postseason. Like Florida, Carolina has plenty of depth and is healthy. The Hurricanes also benefit from having won each of their first two series in five games.

Prediction: Rod Brind’Amour has the Hurricanes playing their best hockey of the season, so this is a going to be a massive test for the defending champs. But in the end, that championship pedigree and mettle is just enough, and the Panthers will eek out a Game 7 victory to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season. — Jim Cerny

Staff predictions:

John Kreiser: Panthers in 6

Dane Walsh: Panthers in 6

Tom Castro: Panthers in 7

Eric Charles: Panthers in 6

Ben Leeds: Panthers in 6

Western Conference Final: Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers

Season series: Stars 2-1-0

Series outlook: Last year is last year, but this is an intriguing rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Final. The Oilers proved in that series, which they won in six games, that they weren’t all flash and dash relying solely on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. They played well defensively, allowing six goals in their four victories, and had plenty of depth production, with 11 skaters scoring at least one goal in the series. After falling behind 2-1, the Oilers beat the Stars at their own game defensively and received surprisingly good goaltending from Stuart Skinner to reach the Cup Final.

A similar strategy should serve the Oilers well this time around. But oner major difference this series is that the Stars have Mikko Rantanen now and didn’t last spring. The 2022 Stanley Cup winner with the Colorado Avalanche has exploded with some massive performances in these playoffs, including two four-point games and three three-point games. After he recorded a hat trick in the second-round opener against the Winnipeg Jets, Rantanen scored just one goal the next five games before the Stars eliminated the Presidents’ Trophy winners in six. But the Oilers are obviously aware that Rantanen can explode at a moment’s notice.

Of course, McDavid and Draisaitl could explode in a snap of the fingers, too. Rantanen has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 13 postseason games, leading all Stanley Cup Playoff scorers this spring. But very quietly, McDavid is tied for second in playoff scoring with 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in two fewer games, averaging 1.55 points per game. Draisaitl has two overtime winners and is right behind with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists). Those two on a line with Corey Perry have a whopping 65.68 percent xGF, per Natural Stat Trick. But the Oilers are getting a huge lift from Evander Kane’s return to the lineup, too. The power forward has four goals and seven points in the playoffs after missing the entire season due to injury. Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman have an xGF of 72.66 percent and a huge 22-9 advantage in high-danger chances when on the ice together 5v5.

The Stars have been forced to defend a lot in the first two rounds, a seven-game win against the Avalanche before the six-game win against the Jets. In fact, the Stars have a minus -4 goal differential. They’re averaging 2.62 goals scored per game, 11th of 16 teams to participate in the playoffs. However, their 2.92 team GAA is fourth best. Jake Oettinger is a big reason for that, he’s been solid in goal for the Stars and would appear to give them an advantage at the crucial position over the Oilers, though Skinner did close out the Vegas Golden Knights with consecutive shutouts in the second round. Dallas is getting healthier, too, with Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson back in the lineup. But some of the big guns need to wake up here in the conference final. Tyler Seguin has just two goals. Evgenii Dadonov, Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment have one each. And Matt Duchene is without a goal in the playoffs.

Prediction: The Stars were my preseason pick to reach the Stanley Cup Final. I’m going with my gut and picking the Oilers, who’ve won eight of their past nine games, in seven here, though. Let’s have a Stanley Cup rematch next!

Staff predictions:

John Kreiser: Stars in 7

Dane Walsh: Oilers in 7

Tom Castro: Stars in 7

Eric Charles: Stars in 7

Ben Leeds: Stars in 7

2025 Stanley Cup champion predictions

These picks were made before the start of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

