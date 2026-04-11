Looking for the full NHL games today on April 11? Here’s the complete schedule, including start times, key matchups, and the must-watch games across the league.

Top NHL games to watch today

Here are the matchups with the biggest playoff implications and star power today.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins – 12:30 PM ET (ABC)

Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Boston needs to break a four-game losing streak to clinch a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Meanwhile, Tampa hopes to catch the Buffalo Sabres to win the Atlantic Division.

Ottawa Senators vs New York Islanders – 1:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Ottawa must keep winning to earn a spot in the playoffs, but New York needs more points. This matchup will have a major impact on the Wild Card race.

Minnesota Wild vs Nashville Predators – 5:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Nashville needs to gain ground on Los Angeles, as the Wild Card race heats up. As for Minnesota, it hopes to tighten the gap with the Dallas Stars for seeding purposes.

Full NHL schedule on April 11

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins – 12:30 PM ET (ABC)

Ottawa Senators vs New York Islanders – 1:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins – 3:00 PM ET (ABC)

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings – 4:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings – 5:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks – 5:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Minnesota Wild vs Nashville Predators – 5:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

New York Rangers vs Dallas Stars – 5:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Carolina Hurricanes vs Utah Mammoth – 5:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs – 7:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Montreal Canadiens – 7:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Philadelphia Flyers vs Winnipeg Jets – 7:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken – 7:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche – 8:00 PM ET (ABC+)

Vancouver Canucks vs San Jose Sharks – 10:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

Players to watch

Here are the standout players who could have a major impact on tonight’s NHL games.

Quinn Hughes – Minnesota Wild

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Quinn Hughes is coming off a strong performance against Dallas with Minnesota needing points. Hughes should help lead the offense and defense with his stellar play against Nashville.

Matthew Schaefer – New York Islanders

Matthew Schaefer goes into New York’s game against Ottawa with momentum after scoring a goal against Toronto. Schaefer will lead the Islanders with his stellar play on both sides of the ice.

Morgan Geekie – Boston Bruins

Morgan Geekie broke a long goal-draught with a hat trick against Carolina. Geekie hopes to carry his momentum and make big plays against Tampa.

What’s at stake tonight

Tonight’s NHL slate features key matchups that could shape the playoff race across both conferences.

Boston looks to strengthen its hold on the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ottawa and New York will battle it out with the second Wild Card spot on the line.

Detroit faces a must-win situation against New Jersey with its playoff hopes fading quickly.

Nashville looks to gain ground on Los Angeles as both play against tough teams.

San Jose hopes to continue its push for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Read More: NHL Playoff Picture Today – Updated Standings & Stanley Cup Bracket