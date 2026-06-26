After acquiring Amadeus Lombardi earlier, the New Jersey Devils made their second trade on Thuraday night, adding some veteran defensive depth on by swinging a deal for 26-year-old blueliner Declan Chisholm.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound left-shot defenseman comes over from Washington in return for a 2027 fourth-round selection. Chisholm is signed through next season on a two-year, $3.2 million extension he inked with the Capitals last summer (carrying a $1.6 million AAV), giving New Jersey a controllable, reasonably priced piece who becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

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After acquiring Chisholm, the Devils have $11,552,500 in cap space and four left-shot defensemen on the roster.

Chisholm has bounced around a bit since being a fifth-round pick by Winnipeg back in 2018, but he’s carved out a role as a decently reliable puck-mover.

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In limited action this past season with the Capitals, he appeared in 26 games, chipping in a goal and six assists while posting a plus-3 rating in 13:44 of ice time per night. His career NHL numbers show steady, modest production—28 points in 125 games across a few stops—though he had a more regular look with the Minnesota Wild the year before, playing 66 games and hitting career highs in assists (10) and points (12).

What you get with Chisholm is a smart, mobile defenseman who excels in transition. He’s got good feet and vision, able to break pucks out cleanly and find teammates with crisp passes, especially on the power play where his instincts shine.

He’s not the biggest hitter, but he competes hard, keeps gaps tight, and has grown into a more complete two-way game over time—although, he’ll be the first to tell you he struggled in the defensive zone during the 2025-26 season.

Scouts have always liked his hockey sense and ability to tilt the ice with the puck; he’s the type who can stabilize a pairing and contribute offensively without taking dumb risks.

For the Devils, this feels like a smart, low-cost addition to bolster the blue line. It appears Dennis Cholowski will head to unrestricted free agency, so consider Chisholm the Cholowski replacement.

For the price of just a mid-round pick next year, they grab a player who knows what NHL games feel like and can slot into a bottom-pair or depth role right away while offering some upside if he clicks in a new environment.

It’s another low-risk move that quietly shores up the back end without disrupting bigger plans.