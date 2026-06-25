The New Jersey Devils made an intriguing move Wednesday, acquiring center Amadeus Lombardi from the Detroit Red Wings for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old has been grinding away in the AHL with Grand Rapid Griffin’s after lighting up the OHL. This past season he posted 42 points in 47 games despite missing time to injury, the kind of output that suggests there’s more there if he gets a real shot. At 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, Lombardi won’t bully anyone, but that’s never been his game. Speed and skill have always been his calling cards.

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He plays fast. Lombardi beats defenders wide, wins footraces to pucks in the neutral zone, and creates in tight areas where bigger players get tied up. Back in junior with Flint, he had that huge 102-point season because he sees the ice well and can make plays under pressure—quick passes, clever dekes, or just putting the puck in spots where teammates can finish. He’s competitive too, the kind who finishes his checks and keeps working even when things aren’t going his way. Coaches have liked his energy and motor for a while now.

For New Jersey, it’s a low-risk add to the forward depth. The Devils’ system could use more dynamic, play-driving types up front, and Lombardi’s profile—a speedy, skilled center who can contribute offensively while bringing some grit—lines up with their strengths. Lombardi just finished his third pro season—all in the American Hockey League. He has yet to make his NHL debut. Perhaps, a change of scenery unlocks another level.

Sunny Mehta forks over a fourth round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. That’s either an indication he believes Lombardi could be of help soon. Or, it means he thinks Lombardi’s value is greater, which will help him flip an asset in a bigger deal ahead of the offseason.