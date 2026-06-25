It’s been just over two months since the New Jersey Devils hired Sunny Mehta as general manager.

Days before Mehta made the first blockbuster move of his tenure by trading Simon Nemec to the Calgary Flames, we conducted a survey (via @devils.report on Instagram) to gauge how Devils fans felt about the hire.

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We asked a simple question: “At this exact moment, are you willing to place your full trust in Sunny Mehta?”

The results were decisive. Of 993 respondents, a whopping 836 voted “yes” while 157 voted “no.” That’s over 84% before Mehta made a single move.

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The outcome is particularly notable because of the wording itself. This wasn’t a question about whether fans approved of the hire or felt optimistic about the future. It asked whether they were willing to place their full trust in Mehta before he’s had an opportunity to truly put his stamp on the organization.

It’s also somewhat surprising given the general tone of Devils discourse in recent years. Spend enough time on social media and it’s easy to come away with the impression that much of the fanbase is skeptical, frustrated and bracing for disappointment. After all, the Devils have won just one playoff series in the last 14 seasons. Many fans have grown weary of promises about the future.

Yet this survey paints a far different picture.

Rather than approach Mehta with skepticism, an overwhelming majority of respondents expressed a willingness to give the organization’s new leader the benefit of the doubt…even if 14-ish years of optimism has brought them nowhere. That begs the question: Why are so many fans willing to do so?

Devils Fans Chime In

For some, the answer begins with Mehta’s résumé.

The former Florida Panthers executive comes to New Jersey from one of the NHL’s premier organizations. While he wasn’t the architect of the Panthers’ success, he was a key part of a front office that won back-to-back championships. That connection has resonated with many fans.

“We’ve all seen the success Florida has had in recent years and the great trades/contract signings they’ve had,” said Logan, a 24-year-old Devils fan from Cincinnati, Ohio. “I imagine he played a big role in those.”

Logan also pointed to a story that dominated headlines as a reason for his vote of confidence.

“He also had Jesper Bratt ranked way higher in the draft than everyone else, so I’m hopeful for better drafting than recent years,” he said.

Famously, Mehta ranked Bratt third in his evaluation of the 2016 NHL Draft, even though most teams viewed him as a late-round talent. But that pedigree is only part of the equation when it comes to the fans’ trust.

Instagram story poll conducted via @devils.report on 6/9/2026.

Fans Feel He’s One of Them

During his introductory press conference, Mehta quickly won over supporters by speaking not as an executive, but as a lifelong Devils fan returning home. The Wyckoff, NJ native poured his heart out during his intro presser: “I mean, listen, this is where I’ve always wanted to be. This is where I grew up,” he said. “I was seven years old and my Mom used to take me to the old rink in Totowa to watch this team practice. I was devastated in ’94 by the Matteau goal. And I was elated in ’95, 2000, 2003… In case it’s not obvious, this is my heart.”

He even weighed in on one of New Jersey’s most famous debates, firmly siding with “Taylor ham” over pork roll. (He’s right.)

For many fans, that authenticity clearly mattered. Even if they disagreed with his deli meat proposition.

In an era where executives often speak in carefully crafted corporate language, Mehta came across as someone who genuinely understands and resonates with the fanbase. While former GM Tom Fitzgerald had a ton of respect amongst his peers, he never clicked with the fanbase in that manner. And to be fair, he didn’t have the Jersey roots to be able to.

Mehta’s now-famous first post on X as Devils GM — quoting lyrics from “Howl,” the Devils’ goal song by New Jersey’s own The Gaslight Anthem — only reinforced that connection.

Fellow @NJDevils Fans,



Wake it up. Shake it out.

Does anything still move you since you're educated now?…

Do you believe there's still some magic left somewhere inside our souls? pic.twitter.com/ilvK085xAS — Sunny Mehta (@SunnyMehtaX) April 17, 2026

Brandon, a 32-year-old fan from Clark, NJ, was among the many fans who voted “yes.” A self-described diehard Devils fan, Brandon said games have become frequent date nights with his girlfriend. While acknowledging that Mehta had not yet had the opportunity to shape the roster, he said the new GM’s communication style has stood out.

“He seems to have a lot of enthusiasm and eagerness about not just Jersey, but also the team,” said Brandon.

More than anything, Brandon believes Mehta deserves the benefit of the doubt.

“He’s a new face with a new plan,” he said. “Can only support his decisions and hope for the best and believe he’ll do right until he proves otherwise.”

Still Work to Do…

Of course, not everyone is ready to buy in. Among those who voted “no” was Travis, a Devils fan from Canada. His reasoning was simple:

“Trust is earned. Looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

That response highlights an important distinction. Even the ~16% of fans who voted “no” are not necessarily skeptical of Mehta himself. Rather, they believe trust should be built through actions rather than first impressions. It’s a fair position.

After all, fans will ultimately judge Mehta’s tenure by player development, roster construction and playoff success. Not by introductory press conferences or encouraging early impressions.

Still, the survey reveals something meaningful. Before Mehta made the biggest move of his young tenure, he had already earned something many executives spend years trying to obtain: belief. Despite the negativity that often dominates Devils discourse, fans appeared overwhelmingly willing to trust the organization’s new leader.

The poll now serves as a fascinating snapshot of how Devils fans felt before Mehta’s first franchise-defining decision. The benefit of the doubt was there. Now, Mehta has to give fans reason to keep believing. His decisions — including the Nemec trade — will determine whether that early optimism grows stronger or begins to fade.