The word is out on the Vancouver Canucks. They’re listening on trade offers. What does that mean for Quinn Hughes? And could it have implications on the New Jersey Devils? More from Elliotte Friedman in the links below.

To the ice, that game last night looked more like Monday Night Raw. It was fun, and the Devils stood their ground. It was good to see, amid claiming two points.

Read up on comments made in the locker room following the emotional tilt.

Elsewhere, a Philadelphia Flyers trade (kind of), another Pittsburgh rookie, and growth in San Jose.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils defeated the Detroit Red Wings in regulation to snap a three-game losing streak amid a physical battle. But, it was the comment made by Jonas Siegenthaler after the post-final buzzer chaos that put the cherry on top of an entertaining Monday night.

More NJHN: Certainly, it was good news to see Cody Glass back on the ice. It will undoubtedly help the Devils’ depleted center depth.

Even More: Some news in the good guy department. Ex-Devils defenseman, Brendan Smith, is back in the Metropolitan Division after signing a contract with a rival squad.

Devils Rink Report: As Ryan Novozinsky and I discussed on the last Devils Rink Report, the Devils found out amid injuries that they perhaps don’t have the proper depth on the blueline. It’s nice to have a plethora of NHL-ready bodies, but too much of the same thing is never good. We talked here 👇🏼 about the need for another stay at home defender.

NHL Trade Talk, News, & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: According to Elliotte Friedman, the Vancouver Canucks are listening to trade offers on “veteran players” in an effort to get younger. What does that mean for Quinn Hughes?

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers certainly need someone to step up in the pipeline. Here’s why Brett Berard admits he’s lost some confidence along the way, but is ready for his second chance.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled yet another rookie, and the genuine reaction from the 23-year-old forward is one you don’t want to miss.

San Jose Hockey Now: What’s a sure indicator of growth? Taking the low, learning from it, and improving on it next time. That’s exactly what Macklin Celebrini and Co. did on Sunday, when they took it to the Boston Bruins. Sheng Peng brings the reaction from the San Jose Sharks locker room.

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers top prospect, Jett Luchenko, was traded in the OHL yesterday, giving him the opportunity to play for a contender in Juniors.