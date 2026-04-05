Watching the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens fly up and down the ice got me excited at the idea of watvhing those two teams play each other in a potential playoff matchup. Obviously, that won’t be this season. Although the Habs are headed to the postseason, the Devils are heading for the golf courses after their final six games.

The Devils and Canadiens play again tonight, except this time, it’s on their turf. It could be a much different outcome. We’ll see.

In the links, speculation around the Devils GM, and if he could be a GM elsewhere.

Plus, could the Devils try for Brady Tkachuk in the summer?

P.S. Happy Easter and Passover, folks.

Okay, back to the hockey.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

The Athletic ($): Which Devils prospect had the most promising season in 2025-26 according to the experts at The Athletic?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Could Tom Fitzgerald still be an NHL GM next season if it’s not with the Devils? Speculation is there’s one team that could scoop him up if he’s out in New Jersey.

Last night in Newark, the Devils hosted the Montreal Canadiens, erased a three-goal deficit, but fell in the shootout. More inside on how it happened.

📺 Devils Rink Report: On the latest Devils Rink Report, Jonny Lazarus and I dove into the possibility of the Devils acquiring Brady Tkachuk with the rumors swirling his time in Ottawa could be over. Check out the latest clip on why Tkachuk is a perfect fit for the Devils if they can make it happen.

Full episode here 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: Gabe Perreault is finally getting his opportunity with the New York Rangers and it’s paying off. He netted his first career hat-trick on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The NHL will officially have a new Stanley Cup Champion. The Florida Panthers are officially eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Saturday Headlines: According to Elliotte Friedman, MAJOR changes are expected in Toronto in addition to the ones that have already begun.