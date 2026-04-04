Could Tom Fitzgerald still be an NHL general manager in 2026-27, but not with the New Jersey Devils?

Everyone knows the 2025-26 season has been a major disappointment in New Jersey, entering the season with playoff expectations—some even considering them as a bubble Stanley Cup contender.

Yet, with seven games remaining in the season, they’ve all but been eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Some have pointed to roster construction as the source of the Devils’ failures this season. Others have said it’s on the head coach, who didn’t have the Devils leaning into their strengths.

Regardless of the reason, all signs point back to Fitzgerald, the man who constructed the roster and hired the coach.

What Devils ownership decides to do with Fitzgerald at season’s end remains to be seen. However, on the latest 32 Thoughts the Podcast, Elliotte Friedman speculated the Devils GM wouldn’t be unemployed too long if, in fact, let go of in New Jersey.

“I have wondered about Tom Fitzgerald for [the Nashville] job,” Friedman started. “And the only reason I’ve wondered about it is the combination of, there seems to be uncertainty in New Jersey, and he was their first captain. I mean, that was 25 years ago. A lot of things have happened between now and then. But because he has management experience, and because, and I’ve talked to him about this in the past, how much he loved being captain of that team.

“I am sure if he was available, it makes sense from a sentimental point of view, that maybe they would like to talk to him. He’s a guy who has a connection to Nashville. But right now, he’s still employed in New Jersey, and I just don’t know where that’s going to go.”

From Fitzgerald’s standpoint, it’s easy to see—as Friedman said—why he’d be intersted in the Nashville job. The history is there. And if that wasn’t enough, Fitzgerald has shown plenty of interest in some of their players, such as Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly.

Regardless, Fitzgerald’s preference is likely that nothing changes and he remains with the Devils.

We’ll keep an eye on this, but as if now, Fitzgerald is still managin the Devils, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be moving forward.