If New Jersey Devils fans weren’t hot for Quinn Hughes before, they almost certainly have no choice but to be now.

At this point, you’ve been living under a rock if you haven’t seen the Brady Tkachuk news. If not, go check out our brothers over at Florida Hockey Now with the trade news and the analysis on where the youngest Tkachuk brother fits in the Panther lineup. And then read the trade grades, because I had similar feelings on it, but neither are my team to cover.

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Alas, there’s some real smoke to what’s going on here. Dylan Larkin asked out, Connor Hellebuyck could move too, now Brady. The Team USA gold medal recipients are imposing their power.

In the Devils’ scope, it’s… confusing. Both Jack and Luke Hughes are in New Jersey. But, when Tom Fitzgerald failed to reel Quinn Hughes in, the Minnesota Wild GM—but more importantly, Team USA GM—swooped in and stole him.

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So now you have Devils and Wild fans alike barking at each other on the internet with where they think the trio of Hughes brothers land.

It’s… unprecidented times.

Regardless, there’s a lot of movement happening already, some of it small, some of it earth shattering. It’s your move, Devils.

In the links, plenty on the Tkachuk trade and the fallout, Ottawa’s potential pivot, and if you haven’t seen it already, how the Darren Raddysh deal impacts the Devils.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

📺 Devils Rink Report: Darren Raddysh has been dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs and it directly impacts the Devils’ trade market. I explained on the latest Devils Rink Report how Toronto’s big acquisition leaves New Jersey in a position in which they MUST pivot.

Last Friday’s full epsiode here 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: A new trade target has emerged for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bringing in Bo Byram could come with some intriguing scenarios and costs.

Florida Hockey Now: Man, the Florida Panthers were BUSY on Sunday. First, they sent Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a 2026 first round pick and a second round pick in 2027.

And, well, that happened because Panthers GM Bill Zito was cooking up something even bigger. He flipped the first round pick they received from Seattle, plus their own first round pick at ninth overall, added a first round pick in 2029, and then a second round pick in 2027 to the Ottawa Senators in exchage for Brady Tkachuk, uniting the brothers in South Florida. So, where does Brady fit in the Panthers’ lineup?

The Athletic ($): When I first saw the details of the Tkachuk trade, I thought the return for Ottawa was a bit underwhelming. I mean, to not get a single NHL calibre player back in exchange for the captain and leader of your franchise is… not great. It seems the minds over at The Athletic dont disagree in their Tkachuk trade grades.

Dallas Hockey Now: Immediately after the Tkachuk news dropped and now that they’re flush with assets, a report emerged that the Senators are eyeing Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson in a potential trade.

Sportsnet: The Kraken had a good day themselves, re-signing Bobby McMann to a six-year extension amid reeling in Samoskavich.