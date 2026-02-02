The New Jersey Devils have not waved the white flag. At least, not officially. Maybe their performance on the ice is an indicator they have. However, management at least still believes there is a chance despite the improbability.

This weekend was a tough pill to swallow. The Devils’ playoff chances are sub-10%. It will take an incredible effort to crawl all the way back, including the two games ahead of them this week before the Olympic break.

In the links, a look back at this weekend’s loss and the overturned goal that might have put a nail in the season.

Elsewhere, an outdoor goalie fight?! NYR road ahead and Buffalo’s turnaround.

Let’s do that hockey.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils thought they tied it late, but the game-knotting goal was called back, spiraling New Jersey into a devastating loss to the Senators in which the power play fell flat. More inside from Pat Pickens.

On the disallowed Connor Brown goal, the ruling certainly perplexed the Devils.

