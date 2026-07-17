There’s been plenty of debate about what Anthony Mantha will actually bring to the New Jersey Devils.

The 31-year-old winger signed a two-year deal with a $4.75 million average annual value earlier this week after a career-year with the Pittsburgh Penguins that saw him score 33 goals and 64 points.

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On paper, he looks like a perfect fit for New Jersey’s top six, especially next to Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. But after watching him up close all last season, those who know Mantha have a more nuanced view—one that mixes genuine excitement about his talent with familiar questions about consistency, playoff performance, and drive.

I asked three Penguins insiders for their honest thoughts on Mantha. Granted anonymity to speak freely about the player, here’s what they had to say:

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Insider 1

One longtime observer pointed to both the highs and the familiar frustrations from Mantha’s time in Pittsburgh.

“Mantha had a real resurgence with the Penguins, but the same issues that have followed him around his whole career showed up again in the playoffs,” the insider said. “He’s always been a high-ceiling guy, but the inconsistency and effort level have been problems. Early last season, he clicked with Evgeni Malkin and the puck was moving better than it ever had for him.”

When engaged, Mantha can look like a legitimate power forward with soft hands and the ability to go to the net hard. But the insider noted the other side: “When he’s not dialed in, he’s a 6-foot-5 sweater who isn’t doing much else. He openly wanted to put up big numbers and cash in, and he did that in the regular season. The playoff disappearance was tough to watch, and it was noticeable enough that some teammates quietly called it out.”

Insider 2

A second insider put Mantha’s 2025-26 campaign in context and assessed the Devils’ decision.

“Mantha came into last season with real questions about his future. Thirty-three goals later, he earned some security,” the insider said. “But after that regular season, it’s telling that he only got two years at basically the same money when you factor in the bonuses from his Penguins deal. That says a lot about the disappointing playoffs, his lack of physicality, and maybe some lingering questions about durability even though he stayed healthy.”

Still, the insider views the signing as a smart, low-risk move for New Jersey. “At his best, he’s a really good scorer with soft hands and a heavy shot. He produced on different lines all year and his rush game was underrated—for a big man, he can fly and he finishes breakaways. Not many guys his size do that.”

The insider added that while Pittsburgh’s crowded forward group made moving on understandable, Mantha should help the Devils push back toward the postseason if he can stay consistent.

Insider 3

A third insider offered a more personal take on the man behind the numbers.

“One of the first things you notice about Mantha is that he’s just a really nice guy,” the insider said. “Teammates like him, and he’s friendly with the media even though he doesn’t love interviews and tends to disappear when the cameras show up.”

On the ice, the insider praised Mantha’s rare combination of tools. “He scores a lot on the rush for a guy that big. He can really skate, he’s excellent on breakaways, and it’s more high hockey IQ than cherry-picking. He’s also one of the few players who’s just as comfortable on the right wing as the left.”

The insider noted Mantha’s willingness to stand up for teammates and his usefulness on the power play, while acknowledging limitations. “He’s not really a net-front presence, so that ‘soft’ reputation is fair. He started working with a sports psychologist a year ago, and it clearly helped him.”

Still, there were caveats. “I get the feeling making money is a bigger priority for him than winning. He had a nice bounce-back in Pittsburgh, but I wouldn’t count on him thriving when the games get heavy. He didn’t score in 20 playoff games and basically vanished against Philly. That didn’t go unnoticed by Dubas or the coaching staff.”

According to this insider: “He’s a good guy who never fully lived up to that rare mix of size, speed, and hands. I think he’ll fit nicely in New Jersey—they like to push the pace and score on the rush, which plays to his strengths.”

All three insiders agreed that Mantha’s regular-season production was legitimate and that he can still be a meaningful top-six contributor. The real question for the Devils is whether they’ll get the engaged, consistent version often enough when it counts.