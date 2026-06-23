The New Jersey Devils closed out the 2025-26 season at 42-37-3 and outside the playoffs with a number of recurring problems that stood out. However, there’s been one constant that’s held the Devils back for several seasons now.

Inconsistency from the supporting forwards.

Too often the bottom of the lineup struggled to generate chances or hold structure, leaving the skilled core carrying more of the load than it should. New general manager Sunny Mehta, fresh off his time in the Florida Panthers front office, can potentially reel in a familiar face from his former team.

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Evan Rodrigues.

The 32-year-old right-shot forward spent the last three years with the Panthers and put up 11 goals and 20 assists in 69 games while averaging roughly 17 minutes of ice time.

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He’s not the answer for top-six minutes alongside Jack Hughes or Jesper Bratt—that’s not the role here. What he offers is reliable two-way play that can stabilize the third or fourth lines and improve special-teams depth.

Rodrigues posted an expected goals share around 54% at five-on-five, showing he drives play in the right direction even when raw results fluctuate. His even-strength defense ranked in the 84th percentile among forwards, and his penalty-kill impact sat at the 87th percentile. Those numbers point to a player who can win puck battles, limit high-danger chances against, and contribute on the kill without needing prime deployment.

Further, Rodrigues generated solid zone-time efficiency, particularly in the offensive zone, and showed respectable speed and shot metrics—top speed in the 40th percentile but miles skated in the 72nd and hardest shot in the 83rd. Shot-location data reveals volume in high-danger and mid-range areas, though finishing percentages lagged (17.1 percent high-danger, 6.8 percent mid-range). That gap between underlying creation and actual goals is common and often corrects with better luck or linemates.

Certainly, these are underlyings the Devils will benefit from.

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Mehta’s background makes the potential move even more logical. He spent several seasons in the Panthers organization, rising to assistant general manager and head of analytics during their championship runs. He knows Rodrigues’ game, how he fits into structured systems, and what he brings to a contending or rebuilding roster. That familiarity could speed up integration and reduce the usual adjustment period for a new player.

Florida’s situation adds motivation on the other side. After roster moves that included acquiring Brady Tkachuk, the Panthers face cap constraints. The Cats still have $7,071,786 in cap space this summer. Yet, have 10 expiring contracts to sort out and not a single NHL goaltender inked for next season.

That’s a huge problem.

With Sergei Bobrovsky headed toward free agency, they’ll need room to address goaltending. Whispers have surfaced that the Panthers are perhaps in the Connor Hellebuyck sweepstakes. Yet, after the Tkachuk trade, that seems unlikley.

Still, the Panthers are linked to goaltenders like Jordan Binnington. They’re going to need cap space.

Rodrigues’ $3.075 million cap hit for the final year of his deal makes him a logical piece to move for Florida while still getting something back.

The history shows a fair exchange looks something like a 2027 third-round pick, or perhaps a 2026 fourth or fifth depending on retention. Recent deals for comparable veteran depth forwards—players like Scott Laughton and Michael Bunting, both traded for a 2026 third-round picks—show compareable deals for one-year contributors who upgrade the bottom six without long-term risk.

This isn’t about turning the Devils into overnight contenders with one swing. It’s about filling a specific void.

A versatile, defensively sound forward who can play center or wing, kill penalties, and provide steady minutes so the top players aren’t forced to cover for lapses lower in the lineup, while chipping in on offense.

Add in Rodrigues’ versatility as a center and a winger, and he’s the perfect depth addition for the Devils to target.

Rodrigues has proven he can handle that role in a championship environment. With Mehta now leading the way and the numbers supporting his underlying value, he represents the kind of smart, incremental improvement that strengthens the roster where it mattered most last season.