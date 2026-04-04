There’s lots of good stuff in today’s newsletter, both on the New Jersey Devils and around the league.

Starting with the player comps that the Devils young defensemen just recieved, to Jack Hughes’ big day in the Bronx, there’s lot’s to dive into.

We also hopped back on the microphone yesterday, despite my raspy voice. Jonny Lazarus joined me to discuss plenty, and you won’t want to miss it.

Plus, the trade ask for Matthew Knies revealed, Blueshirts trade talk, and controversy in Ottawa.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

The Athletic ($): This was meant to be a power rankings article, but the interesting thing that folks are seeing develop in New Jersey are the 22-year-old blueliner’s Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec, & the players they’re being compared to. More inside.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Yesterday, Devils superstar Jack Hughes was joined by fellow gold-medal winner Aerin Frankel from the USA’s women’s team, to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of the tilt with the Miami Marlins. More inside from Pat Pickens on Jack’s eventful day.

📺 Devils Rink Report: On the latest Devils Rink Report, I’m joined by Jonny Lazarus—host of the Tri-State Hockey Podcast and Morning Cuppa’ Hockey—to discuss the goalie fight on Broadway, Jack Hughes’ reign, offssason speculation, and more.

Full episode here 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: We know the New York Rangers tried to trade Vincent Trocheck at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. However, is it a MUST that they revisit moving him in the summer? More here from Jim Cerny.

Toronto Hockey Now: Okay, so we know the Devils had interest in Matthew Knies. Well, Nick Kypreos says in order to pry him from the Toronto Maple Leafs, it’ll take one of these three trade packages.

Vegas Hockey Now: John Tortorella is off to a quick start with the Vegas Golden Knights. But, can it last?

More Athletic ($): Some controversial comments by Keith Tkachuk on his sons podcast have many wondering about Brady Tkachuk’s future in Ottawa. The Senators dismissed the comments, chalking up the online controversy to “white noise.”