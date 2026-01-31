The New Jersey Devils didn’t get the news they were hoping for when they traveled North to visit Canada’s capital.

Jack Hughes‘ lower-body injury will keep him out of Saturday night’s tilt against the Ottawa Senators. Sheldon Keefe explained he is day-to-day.

However, bad news turned worse when it was revealed that the Devils may be without captain Nico Hischier due to an illness.

Keefe labeled Hischier as a game-time decision. Both Devils star centers did not participate in Saturday’s morning skate.

“The evaluation yesterday confirmed good news, that it’s not anything serious [for Jack],” Keefe explained. “I think we’ll see him on the ice soon.”

Hughes became injured in the first period of New Jersey’s Thursday night tilt against the Nashville Predators and did not return to the game.

Hischier, however, scored the overtime winner, securing two points for the Devils in their quest to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The good news is that Cody Glass is good to go against Ottawa after missing the last game and a half. Glass blocked a shot against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday in the second period and didn’t finish the game.

Glass took his spot back between Arsey Gritsyuk and Lenni Hämeenaho at morning skate. Keefe looks to be deploying the Glass line as their second.

In 35 games this season, Hughes scored 12 goals and 36 points. In 18 games since returning from his hand injury, Hughes has accrued two goals and 16 points.

Hischier is the Devils’ leader in both goals (18) and points (41). He’s played in all 54 games this season.

If Hischier misses Saturday’s tilt with the Senators, the Devils’ center depth is Dawson Mercer, Glass, Paul Cotter, and Luke Glendening.

Puck drop between the Devils and Senators is at 7 P.M. on Saturday.