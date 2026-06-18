The ball is rolling on the offseason. We’ve already seen a few trades come through, the coaching carousel is churning, and the NHL Draft is just over a week away. The New Jersey Devils should be getting involved any moment now.

They have a few needs. A top-six forward, depth scoring, and perhaps another goaltender if Sunny Mehta has his way and deals their $6 million goaltender.

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However, as bloated as the blueline is, it could have been better at moving the puck in transition last season. With whispers that Ottawa may trade one of their puck-moving defensemen, New Jersey should get involved. More on that in the links below.

On Markstrom, if Mehta can’t trade him, perhaps a buyout is an option. I explain how the Devils can do that below.

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Elsewhere, an update on Nico Hischier’s contract discussions, why Vincent Trocheck switched agents, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: If the Devils explore a buyout for Jacob Markstrom, here’s exactly how they can make it happen and the impact it would have on their salary cap and future flexibility.

On the blueline, the Devils struggled with their puck transition last season. Here’s why Jordan Spence would be an upgrade via Devils trade.

The Athletic ($): The latest on the Nico Hischier situation reinforces more of the same. Both sides are working towards an extension. We’re trending in the right direction.

📺 Devils Rink Report: The Devils are seriously gauging trade interest in Jacob Markstrom. Could they actually pull off shedding that big contract this summer? I broke it all down on the latest Devils Rink Report.

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

NHL.com: Ex-Devils captain, Jamie Langenbrunner, has a new gig. He’s joining Chris MacFarland with the Nashville Predators as his Special Assistant.

Forever Blueshirts: Vincent Trocheck has switched his agent. Typically, that only means one thing. Here’s what’s next for the New York Rangers center.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are unlikely to pursue any buyouts this summer. Jack Studley breaks down exactly why that smart restraint makes sense for their roster plans.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks trade for Michael Kesselring and swap first round picks with the Buffalo Sabres.

Montreal Hockey Now: Juraj Slafkovsky took another step in his evolution as an elite power forward. The Montreal Canadiens forward had a monster season.

Philly Hockey Now: John Carlson has told the Anaheim Ducks he’s moving on this summer, and that could make the veteran defenseman an even more realistic free-agent target for the Philadelphia Flyers.