Obviously, the New Jersey Devils need a general manager. However, could they be splitting the position and name a President of Hockey Operations first?

The noise around Brendan Shanahan grows louder, the latest coming yesterday.

Bob Stauffer: Give me a percentage of Brendan Shanahan ending up in New Jersey



Frank Seravalli: 90%



– Oilers Now (4/8) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 9, 2026

In the links, the first name the Devils are connected to for their GM position, a defenseman ahut down for the season, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: Here’s why the Devils are shutting down Luke Hughes for the remainder of the season, as he’s set to get surgery.

I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, and again, and again. The Devils absolutely HAVE to get their next general manager right. Here are five MUST interview GM candidates.

And speaking of those candidates, the Devils have alreaedy received permission to speak with one of them as their GM search is firmly underway.

In Newark last night, the Devils looked like a team that had nothing to play for, while the Pittsburgh Penguins—who scored five—certainly did, routing New Jersey in another loss.

📺 Devils Rink Report: A hot topic from X that was discussed on the last Devils Rink Report, is Jack Hughes a top-10 NHLer?

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers won’t be making the Stanley Cup any time soon. So, here are the players they should be training. Perhaps, as soon as this summer.

Boston Hockey Now: So, James Hagens is signed with the Boston Bruins. However, in their next game, Marco Sturm says there is no guarantee he plays. Here’s why.

Toronto Hockey Now: Rumors swirling around Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews have begun. One insider links a team that will be a “big player” for former 60-goal scorer, while naming another as a fit that “makes sense.”

Montreal Hockey Now: Cole Caufield is a 50-goal scorer. The Montreal Canadiens forward reached the milestone last night for the first time in his career against the Tampa Bay Lightning. See the highlight inside.