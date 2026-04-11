There’s been PLENTY of speculation as to who is a candidate for the New Jersey Devils‘ general manager position. There was some chatter that Jamie Langenbrunner could be among the candidates, and New Jersey Hockey Now confirmed that is, in fact, the case.

I think this is out there a bit but can confirm the #NJDevils are interested in Jamie Langenbrunner as a potential GM candidate. — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) April 10, 2026

In the links, why pairing the rumors President with a hot GM candidate for the Devils is the right move, another player shutdown in New Jersey, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: We know the Devils are set to speak with Sunny Mehta for their vacant general manager position. The murmurs suggest Brendan Shanahan could be the President of Hockey Operations. Here’s why Pat Pickens says that’s a good pairing.

More news on the injury front yesterday. The Devils have shut down Jacob Markstrom. Nico Daws will start against the Detroit Red Wings tonight.

📺 Devils Rink Report: Greg Wyshinski returned to Devils Rink Report yesterday to discuss the firing of GM Tom Fitzgerald, how they should replace him moving forward, and New Jersey’s ideal offseason.

Full episode here 👇🏼

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The Athletic ($): Here’s who the experts say was the Devils’ MVP and most disappointing player in 2025-26, in addition to the other 31 clubs.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: Could the Devils have competition for Mehta closer than they think? Here’s why Forever Blueshirts say’s the New York Rangers should hire the Florida Panthers AGM to work alongside Chris Drury.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins inked one of the premier blueline free agents out of the NCAA yesterday.

Montreal Hockey Now: If Michael Hage decides to turn pro, what’s the ideal spot for him in the Montreal Canadiens lineup?