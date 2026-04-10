The New Jersey Devils announced Friday they are shutting down goalie Jacob Markstrom for the rest of this season due to an array of nagging injuries.

Markstrom last played Tuesday in the Devils’ 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, in which he stopped just 15 of 19 shots. That loss eliminated New Jersey from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

Markstrom is 23-19-1 with an .883 save% and 3.07 goals-against average and one shutout in 44 games for the Devils this season. He became the second Devils player shut down since they were eliminated, since defenseman Luke Hughes was also placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The Devils have three games remaining. They’ll play Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, then will play their final home game of the season against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, before closing the year Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.

The Devils are Shutting Down Jacob Markstrom

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Markstrom and Jake Allen have teamed up for a No. 1/1A goalie duo this year. Allen has, for the most part, been the better option, since he is 16-17-2 despite superior numbers of a .903 save% and 2.73 GAA.

But Markstrom’s struggles, especially recently, could be injury related. Coach Sheldon Keefe said Markstrom is being shut down due to an array of “nagging injuries.”

Those injuries didn’t stop Markstrom from fighting Igor Shesterkin last week against the New York Rangers.

Markstrom, who signed a two-year contract extension Halloween, both was the primary starter for the Devils and Sweden at the Milan/Cortina Olympics. He was better with the Sweden defense in front of him, since he went 2-0-1 with a .933 save%.

But in New Jersey, Markstrom was one of the NHL’s worst statistical goalies this season. He had a minus-13.71 goals-saved above average at all situations and an .892 save% at 5-on-5 this season.

Still, Markstrom being shut down came just two starts removed from his lone shutout of the season. He stopped 18 of 18 shots in a 3-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. But that was his lone appearance of allowing fewer than four goals among his final four appearances in 2025-26.

Nico Daws Will Start Sunday Against the Senators

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Allen expects to start in Detroit on Saturday night, but the corresponding Devils goalie move was to call up Nico Daws from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Daws won his only start this season against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 22. He made 30 saves on 31 shots in New Jersey’s 4-1 win at Prudential Center.

Daws has been the primary starter for the Comets this season and went 15-16-8 with an .891 save% and 2.84 GAA in 42 games. Daws has far superior numbers in the NHL, since he is 23-23-1 with an .899 save% in 53 games with the Devils.

Look for Daws to start Sunday at home against Ottawa on fan-appreciation night at the Rock.