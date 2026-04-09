One of the candidates on our must-interview list for the New Jersey Devils is Sunny Mehta. Expect him to interview with New Jersey, perhaps sometime soon:

Darren Dreger: Sunny Mehta, we've heard his name in connection to the vacancy in Toronto; David Blitzer, who's one of the owners of the Devils actually hired Mehta year ago, and I'm told he's got a lot of time for everything that he's done – Early Trading (4/7) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 8, 2026

Mehta is one of five must-interview candidates we named for the Devils. See the other four linked below.

Elsewhere, Blueshirts coach scoffs at Buffalo model, Detroit’s self-inflicted wounds, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils absolutely have to get their next GM choice right. Here are five fresh faces that David Blitzer and the GM search committe MUST interview.

We knew the Devils were listening on Simon Nemec at the deadline. However, Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston put an official stamp on that report.

Chris Johnston & Pierre LeBrun: Tom Fitzgerald… mentioned after the deadline that he would…look to move one of his defensemen this offseason to bolster his forward group. The Devils, league sources confirmed at the time, were listening on Simon Nemec – The Athletic (4/6) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 8, 2026

In case you missed it, the New Jersey chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association nominated Brenden Dillon for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

📺 Devils Rink Report: Here are Jack Hughes’ thoughts on the Devils officially firing Fitzgerald from the locker room on Tuesday via Devils Rink Report.

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: Here’s why New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan scoffs at the idea that the Blueshirts need to adopt the Buffalo Sabres retool model.

Boston Hockey Now: The James Hagens era is official for the Boston Bruins. The highly anticipated prospect inked his entry-level contract on Wednesday.

San Jose Hockey Now: Although the San Jose Sharks are fighting for a playoff spot and are looking like a strong team, here’s why they have even another level to reach.

Florida Hockey Now: Brady Tkachuk was Matthew Tkachuk’s No.1 fan in the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup runs. If the Ottawa Senators clinch the playoffs, Matthew will have to return the favor.

Detroit Hockey Now: It looks like the Detroit Red Wings will go another season missing the playoffs, and they have no one to blame but themselves.

Montreal Hockey Now: One of the handful of impact Montreal Canadiens rookies probably won’t win the Calder Trophy. Not with the season Matthew Schaefer’s having. However, here’s why Marc Dumont says that’s fine.

The Athletic ($): Alexander Ovechkin’s future hangs in the balance. He explained he will make a decision on his NHL future this summer. His time playing hockey, at least on this side of the pond, could very well be up.