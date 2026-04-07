The New Jersey Devils are heading in a new direction. They’ll have a new head of the table, although, we don’t know who that will be yet.

There’s a growing sense that not only will there be a new general manager, but also a new President of Hockey Operations. One name that keeps popping up for the latter position is Brendan Shanahan. I guess we’ll see where this goes.

Elsewhere, is the head coach safe? Plucking from Florida? And more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils fired Tom Fitzgerald as general manager in New Jersey. He and David Blitzer each gave a statement in the announcement.

Earlier in the day, the news was much more positive. Jack Hughes took home second star of the week honors in the NHL.

📺 Devils Rink Report: It’s ironic that the Devils fired Fitzgerald on Monday because earlier, Jonny Lazarus and I spoke on the latest Devils Rink Report about whether Sheldon Keefe has done enough to save his job down the stretch of the regular season with New Jersey’s improved play.

Full episode here 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Here’s why the Pittsburgh Penguins should bring Evgeni Malkin back, and what’s changed.

Florida Hockey Now: Now including the Devils, a few teams in the NHL are seeking additions to their front offices. The Florida Panthers could take a hit as a result.

NYI Hockey Now: Pete Deboer explains why he chose now to get back behind the bench, and why the New York Islanders were the team that got him there.

Montreal Hockey Now: Plenty has gone right for the Montreal Canadiens this season, however, here are the unsung heros that have helped get them there.