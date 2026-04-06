Another accolade for New Jersey Devils superstar Jack Hughes? Sure, why not?

Hughes was named the NHL’s second star of the week on Monday. He led the Devils with a league-high 3-6—9 in four games, helping the team earn points in three of four contests (2-1-1 record) and reach 40-34-3 with 83 points.

Hughes was held off the scoresheet in a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on March 31. He responded with a career-high 2-3—5, including his 27th career game-winning goal, in a 7-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on April 2. Jesper Bratt also secured five points in the contest with a goal and four assists playing on Hughes’ wing.

Against the Montreal Canadiens on April 4, Hughes scored once and recorded the primary assist on the tying goal during a comeback from a three-goal deficit in a 4-3 shootout loss. He added two assists in a 3-0 win over Montreal on April 5.

The 24-year-old centers the Devils with 25-47—72 through 56 games this season. Since scoring the golden goal for the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Hughes leads the NHL with 13-23—36 in 20 appearances. He’s also registered 11 multi-point games in that span.

As a result, the Devils are 12-7-1 in their last 20 games, which is a 102.5 point pace, enough to certainly put the Devils in playoff position if the 2025-26 season had gone under better circumstances.

Rickard Rakell of the Pittsburgh Penguins earned first star after leading the NHL with seven goals (7-1—8) in five games, powering Pittsburgh to a 4-1-0 week and 40-22-16 (96 points). Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues was named third star with 5-3—8 in four games as St. Louis went 2-1-1.