The ripple effect of the Brady Tkachuk trade could be felt most of the NHL. He might have only had a short-list of teams that he’d have approved a trade to. Yet, there were many clubs impacted by a deal of that magnitude that will have to adjust their summer plans. The New Jersey Devils were minimally impacted. However, the deal paints a bigger picture.

The Devils have a similar dynamic that Tkachuk brothers did. It’s a bit more dynamic, however, with two Hughes brothers playing for New Jersey and one in Minnesota.

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So, are the Devils in this Tkachuk-like predicament?

More on that in the links below.

Elsewhere, two New Jersey defensemen on the latest NHL trade board, Hall-of-Fame inductees, and where Martin Necas was almost traded to.

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Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils aren’t in a Tkachuk-like predicament with Jack Hughes… at least not yet. Here’s why that’s a big relief for New Jersey fans, and what the Devils need to do to avoid a similar fate.

I reported yesterday that there’s plenty of trade conversation involving Simon Nemec. However, the Devils aren’t opposed to moving Dougie Hamilton in the right deal to clear his cap hit.

Simon Nemec’s name is still very much a topic in trade conversations.



However, as much as the Mehta regime values Hamilton, it doesn’t sound like they’re against moving his money in the right deal, either. #NJDevils — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) June 23, 2026

The Athletic ($): In fact, NHL insider Chris Johnston has both Devils defensemen on his latest summer NHL trade board.

📺 Devils Rink Report: Darren Raddysh has been dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs and it directly impacts the Devils’ trade market. I explained on the latest Devils Rink Report how Toronto’s big acquisition leaves New Jersey in a position in which they MUST pivot.

FRIDAY following the Devils’ pick at 12th overall, we will go LIVE with the instant reaction of the pick… or a potential trade 👀

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Patrik Elias remains waiting. The 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame was named yesterday as six new figures reach immortality.

Introducing the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026! 👏#HHOF2026 #HHOF pic.twitter.com/jwTD6Q0OUL — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 22, 2026

Forever Blueshirts: The Tkachuk trade to the Panthers could have major ripple effects for the New York Rangers, especially when it comes to Vincent Trocheck.

Colorado Hockey Now: Martin Necas almost didn’t have a clear path to the Colorado Avalanche. According to Elliotte Friedman, he was almost part of the package that would have sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Carolina Hurricanes instead of Sunrise a few years back.

Florida Hockey Now: Speaking of the Tkachuk’s, Brady picks his new number on the Florida Panthers, and it’s not No.7, currently worn by Dmitry Kulikov.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers are feeling the ripple effects of the Tkachuk and Mackie Samoskevich trades, too. It could shape their own summer plans.