Ask anyone in and around the New Jersey Devils who their favorite person to chat with is, and most will say Brenden Dillon.

He’s an encapsulating presence off the ice and there’s a reason why so many look to him as a leader.

As of Wednesday morning, the New Jersey chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association nominates the Devils defenseman for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is an annual award under the trusteeship of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and is given “to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

According to the combined thoughts of the New Jersey chapter:

“After a frightening neck injury in Game 1 of the 2025 playoffs that required artificial disc replacement surgery, Brenden Dillon leaned on advice from NHL and UFC athletes during a rigorous offseason recovery. He returned stronger in 2025-26, anchoring the Devils’ blue line with noticeably improved defensive play while continuing to sacrifice his body for the betterment of his team. A true warrior, the 35-year-old veteran reached his 1,000th NHL game on December 1, 2025. In that milestone Dillon suffered a scary injury, however, briefly returned for shifts in an unthinkable effort, and earned widespread respect from coaches and peers for his toughness—despite missing the third period as a precaution. On and off the ice, Dillon is a vocal leader who holds teammates accountable, encourages them, constantly sticks up for them, and mentors younger players, inspiring the entire Devils locker room with his selfless commitment and dedication to the game.”

On the ice, Dillon has been a mainstay partner for youngster Simon Nemec who is wrapping up his first year as an established NHLer, and one where he’s reached new heights.

Part of that success can be attributed to Dillon, who is a steady presence next to Nemec on the ice, but also off the ice and in the locker room.

And that’s after all he’s overcome in terms of his recovery from the summer, bouncing back after an in-season scare, and remains a steady presence on the Devils’ blueline.

Voting on the 32 nominees for Masterton Award is now officially underway.