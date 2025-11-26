It’s been a tough tenure with the New Jersey Devils for Evgenii Dadonov.

The Devils forward will be out for a “period of time” again, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

“He’s going to miss some time, not available tonight. He won’t be available for a period of time,” Keefe explained to Devils media. “We don’t quite know [how long], we’re going to get some further results today and have a better picture later on.”

Juho Lammikko appears to be slotting in for Dadonov in his absence on the third line with Cody Glass and Connor Brown in New Jersey’s tilt on Wednesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Dadonov was injured with an undisclosed injury during Monday’s physical tilt with the Detroit Red Wings. The 36-year-old forward finished the game with 13:41 time on ice and two shots on goal.

The Devils weren’t previously concerned with Dadonov after Monday, until he woke up on Tuesday and the undisclosed injury appeared to worsen.

Dadonov suffered an early injury in the Devils’ season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. He missed the next 17 games with a hand fracture.

In Dadonov’s previous absence, the Devils registered a 13-3-1 record with a plus-12 goal differential.

The Devils signed Dadonov this summer to a one-year, $1 million contract.

The hope was Dadonov would be able to play on the first line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. He also serves as a mentor to impact Russian rookie, Arseny Gritsyuk.

Dadonov has no points through five games with New Jersey so far this season. He’s previously a multi 20-plus goalscorer throughout his 12-year NHL career.

Dadonov joins Hughes, Brett Pesce, Zack MacEwen, and Johnathan Kovacevic among fellow injured Devils.

Coming into Wednesday’s tilt with the Blues, the Devils sit at 117-man games lost, and re the fourth-most injured team in the NHL.