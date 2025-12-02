Okay, there’s a lot to sift through from last night’s boxing match between the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets.

You want broken rules? We have that. And we’re not just talking in-game infractions that have players sitting in the penalty box.

You want fights? There’s plenty.

How about Sheldon Keefe calling out a Blue Jackets player or two? Yeah, we have that. All in the links below.

Elsewhere, Cal Foote is back in hockey, Carter Hart is back in the NHL, and Chicago is expected to trade a goalie.

Let’s do that hockey.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: Okay, let’s start here. The Devils fell to the Blue Jackets 5-3 in regulation. It was difficult to remain focused on hockey when the guy you’re celebrating, Brenden Dillon, who is an absolute warrior and, and NEVER see in that kind of condition, is left face down on the ice. The Devils were out for blood, but left points on the table when tempers boiled over.

More NJHN: Following the physical battle, Sheldon Keefe called Dmitri Voronkov right out, while also highlighting how honorable of a person Dillon is, not just to the Devils, but in general.

Even More: And to put a pretty bow on the night, the Devils may have broken a rule when the entire team took to the ice for warmups without helmets on. They’re not the first team in the last week or so to have done this, but others will see action taken against them. I’d hedge a bet the Devils will hear about that, too.

Devils Rink Report: Okay, off the ice. Hs Simon Nemec played his way to untouchable trade status?

Could the Devils be in the NHL trade market sooner than later? Like, before the end of the calendar year? David Pagnotta joined me on Friday to discuss why he thinks they could be. 👇🏼

By the way, Cal Foote is back in hockey. He was the standalone player from the 2018 Hockey Canada acquitted unsigned. Now, he’s in the Carolina Hurricanes organization.

Defenseman Cal Foote has signed a standard AHL contract. @MidwestMoving pic.twitter.com/GyMOywIWob — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) December 1, 2025

NHL Trade Talk, News, & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: Adam Fox is out. So, Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers‘ best path forward very well might be five forwards on the power play.

Boston Hockey Now: The NHLs league leaders in goals scored are Nathan Mackinnon and… Morgan Geekie?! I had to do a double take when I saw that. Anyway, here’s why Geekie is an elite goalscorer, whether the Boston Bruins forward wants to admit it or not.

San Jose Hockey Now: Where is Sam Dickinson excelling, and where can the San Jose Sharks rookie improve? Sheng Peng reeled in some of the smartest hockey minds to get the answers.

Vegas Hockey Now: Carter Hart has been recalled by the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s served his suspension, and is officially reinstated. He spoke to the media for the first time since his recall.

Chicago Hockey Now: Laurent Brossoit is anticipated to return any minute now. However, the Chicago Blackhawks are set with Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom. In fact, the Blackhawks are expected to trade the veteran goaltender after his conditioning stint.