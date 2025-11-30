The New Jersey Devils are keeping their heads above water, but they sure do miss Brett Pesce.

It’s officially been a month since Pesce suffered an upper-body injury in a game against the Colorado Avalanche, seemingly after blocking a shot from the stick of defenseman Brent Burns.

Following New Jersey’s loss on Saturday to the Philadelphia Flyers, it was obvious the Devils are lacking a stay at home, steady presence.

Sheldon Keefe fielding questions on his team’s defense was prompted to provide an update on Pesce, who has been out since October 26th.

“Getting closer, yeah,” Keefe started. “I’d still put him in the weeks department, though. He’s been skating lots, so I think once his hand gets going and the strength gets there, I think it’ll be pretty quick. He’s not there yet. It’s not in the near future.”

Pesce’s injury was one where the Devils knew it was going to be an extended absence right away. After he was injured back in October, Keefe couldn’t provide an exact timeline, but alluded to it being a longer term injury.

“Yeah, he’s not great,” Keefe explained. “He’s gonna be out for sure, he’s not going to travel.”

“I mean, you say the blocked shot, he seems like he blocks every shot,” Keefe said. “So I’m not sure which one you’re referring to. I haven’t seen it back yet, but that’s the nature of the injury, yeah.”

Pesce was later seen on November 6th, appearing on an MSG Networks camera cut, wearing a cast on what appeared to be his left hand.

Keefe has turned to Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec as a pair of late, giving the pair of early 20-year-old defenseman a crack at elevated roles.

It’s worked out in some instances, meanwhile, in others they’ve been hemmed in their own end of the ice. The duo on Saturday were roughed up by a talented Flyers group, combining for a minus-seven, on the ice for four of Philly’s five goals.

Pesce’s return to the lineup will certainly restore order, perhaps putting Hughes back on the veteran defenseman’s left, while Nemec can take his role back next to Brenden Dillon, both of which proved to be so effective earlier in the season.

Yet, for now, that will have to wait “weeks,” while Pesce’s hand fully recovers.