The New Jersey Devils absolutely have to get their next general manager choice correct.

The question is, will hold both the title of GM and President of Hockey Operations? Or will those roles be split?

Rumors are swirling with the belief that former Devil forward and Toronto Maple Leafs POHO could step in as the next President in New Jersey.

We’ll see if that comes to fruition, but it’s not believed that he’d assume the role of GM.

Tom Fitzgerald leaves behind a VERY capable roster. Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Co. can be a playoff threat as soon as next season, despite the failures in 2025-26.

The problem is that the Devils’ core—although still young—aren’t getting any younger. The thought should be that the next GM stepping in will last as long as the Devils’ core can compete for a Stanley Cup in New Jersey.

So, who should be “must interviews” for Devils owners, David Blitzer & Josh Harris, as well as the rest of the search committee?

Sunny Mehta—Florida Panthers Assistant GM

The NHL is a copycat league, so of course teams with vacant GM positions are going to turn to the most successful organization over the past two seasons.

Sunny Mehta is the Florida Panthers‘ assistant GM and head of analytics with ties to the Devils as their former director of hockey analytics from 2014 to 2017, and is a former New Jersey resident from Wyckoff.

Mehta is a uniqe mind as a data scientist, musician, a two-time best-selling author, and a former professional poker player. Additionally, he’s an options trader, all of which encapsulate his brilliance.

The now two-time Stanley Cup assistant general manager is one of the up-and-coming names in the NHL managerial world. He’s said to be one of the minds that uncovered Jesper Bratt when he was with the Devils and appears poised to take a seat in the NHL as a full-time GM.

Brett Peterson—Florida Panthers Assistant GM

Staying in Florida, we’re talking about the other Panthers assistant GM who is similarly a hot name.

Like Mehta, Peterson has been part of the last two Stanley Cup championships. However, he has one thing in his toolbet that Mehta doesn’t. Peterson is a former player agent— meaning he knows what it takes to wheel and deal from both the management and player side.

In fact, Peterson is already in line to serve as GM for 2026 U.S. men’s World Championship team which begins next month. If the Devils decide to name a President and then take their time looking for a GM, we could get a taste of how Peterson builds a roster as an appetizer.

John Chayka—Former Arizona Coyotes GM

Well, the Devils wanted John Chayka before. And although that got a little messy, it’s six years ago at this point. It’s time for everyone to move on from the past and give Chayka another shot.

The youngest-hired NHL GM in hisotry, Chayka built an Arizona Coyotes roster that clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in eight seasons by the end of the 2019-20 season. His abrupt end in Arizona doesn’t change his track record of drafting well, free-agent signing ability, and scoring in trades.

He is, after all, the man who acquired Taylor Hall from the Devils and drafted studs such as Clayton Keller and Jakob Chychrun.

Certainly, proceed with caution given Chayka’s past, but if Shanahan is, in fact, going to be the President, there would be a level of stability above Chayka. If the Devils are steadfast on moving forward with an analytical approach, look no further than Chayka.

Jason Spezza—Pittsburgh Penguins Assistant GM

It seems like wherever Kyle Dubas has gone, Jason Spezza has followed. Well, Dubas is widely regarded as one of the smartest young minds in hockey.

Spezza has been Dubas’ right hand man since 2022-23 with the Maple Leafs, and has served the last two seasons as assistant GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and general manager of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Spezza retired in 2022 from a fantastic 19-year NHL career in which he served as captain of the Ottawa Senators in 2013-14. He quickly jumped into an assistant GM position under Dubas, and has been there ever since.

With Spezza’s help, the Penguins have flipped the narrative that followed them from 2023 to 2025 as an old and slow team that needs to tear it down to the studs. In 2025-26, they’re all but a playoff lock.

After the Devils disappointed this season, they could use a mind at the helm that knows how to revive a roster’s winning ways.

Jamie Langenbrunner—Boston Bruins Assistant GM

And last, but certainly not least, is a familiar face and name. Jaime Langenbrunner—ex-Devils captain from 2007-08 to 2010-11—works under Don Sweeney with the Boston Bruins as their assistant GM.

Langenbrunner is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion—2003 in New Jersey—and Olympic silver medalist who has been working in Boston’s management since 2015.

Langenbrunner’s duties also consist of managing the Providence Bruins, and if you look at their last few seasons, they’re one of, if not, the AHL’s best team.

Word on Langenbrunner is that he’s one of the smartest up-and-coming hockey managment brains. Sweeney is said to lean on Langenbrunner in his role as Bruins GM.

Bringing Langenbrunner in is for more than just nostalgia. His ability to climb the managerial ladder over the last 11 years has been remarkable, and the Devils could give him the opportunity to reach the top.