The Montreal Canadiens are no stranger when it comes to drafting players out of the USHL who are committed to the NCAA. But you’d be hard-pressed to argue Sam Harris has received enough attention for his work with the University of Denver.

Perhaps it’s due to the fact that two of the Canadiens’ most talented players, Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield, have set the expectations a little too high. Or maybe it’s a case of being overshadowed by prospects such as Michael Hage and Jacob Fowler, players who have dominated the NCAA during their relatively short tenure.

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But every Stanley Cup contending team needs a solid foundation, a mix of talented, hard-working players who will one day make an impact in the bottom-six. It may not be as sexy as searching for top-six forwards, but roster construction is a matter of logistics, and there are no better pipelines to fill out the lineup than players who are chosen in the later rounds of the NHL Entry Draft.

Rather than using assets to acquire bottom-six players, the Canadiens hope to fill the rinks with internal solutions, a much more cost-effective strategy.

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That’s where wingers like Sam Harris come into play.

Previously published Montreal Canadiens top 20 rankings

No. 18 – Sam Harris – 22 – Left Wing – Shoots Left – 5’11” – 190lb – University of Denver – Drafted 133rd Overall In 2023

In an era that has seen several young, talented college players abandon the league in favour of an NHL paycheque, the logical choice for high-end prospects, there’s still value in staying with an NCAA team for the full four-year term.

The players who leave early almost always have a roster spot earmarked with an NHL club, whereas, the majority of NCAA players are better served by honing their skills in a league that offers the proper level of competition, while teaching them important life skills, both on and off the ice.

Harris is set to return for a fourth campaign in the NCAA, where he has already established himself as prospect with a wealth of unique experience, having helped the University of Denver capture the Frozen Four Championship in both 2024 and 2026.

He’s also developed into the type of player who understands his assignment, and necessitates very little coaching to make a positive impact. He’s a relentlessly hard worker that he has gained more than 20 lb of mass since joining the NCAA.

It remains to be seen whether he can translate that production to the professional level, but it’s essential to remain realistic when discussing a player picked in the fifth round.

Harris has produced 35 points in 43 games in back-to-back seasons for the University of Denver, and currently has a .71 points per game ratio in the NCAA.

Ryan Poehling, a former first-round pick by the Canadiens, finished his NCAA career with .70 points per game, and still went on to have a decent career in the NHL. It took him several years, a few trades, and four organizations, but Poehling now provides good value to Anaheim Ducks as a bottom-six player.

Harris is unlikely to take as long to finally focus on the task at hand, but given that he’s not a first-round pick, the opportunities will be fewer and far between.

Regardless, it’s crucial to keep the expectations realistic, and dose yourself with a little extra patience when discussing skaters who are taking the traditional route to the NHL.

If Sam Harris can complete yet another encouraging season with the powerhouse organization that is the University of Denver, he’ll surely get a fair shake by the Canadiens once he’s ready to turn pro.

His route to the NHL will almost certainly go through the AHL, like Poehling, and like most prospects that came before him.

All Montreal Canadiens prospect information via Elite Prospects.