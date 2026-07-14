Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Monday.

Montreal Canadiens News

It’s almost time to start discussing the top 20 Montreal Canadiens prospects, as voted on by you, Habs fans! Before we get to the top 20, we must review the young players who just missed the cut, including a player chosen in the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and the son of a franchise legend. [Top 20 Canadiens Prospects: Players Who Missed The Cut]

Following the hiring of NHL assistant coach Derek Lalonde, the Habs have filled their head coaching vacancy in the AHL. Daniel Jacob, who has served the team as an assistant coach for five non-consecutive seasons, including a three-year stint as Joel Bouchard’s assistant between 2018-2021.

Daniel Jacob nommé entraîneur-chef du Rocket de Laval

Détails au https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ



Daniel Jacob Appointed Head Coach of the Laval Rocket

Details at https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ pic.twitter.com/EPLMhLEpRN — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) July 13, 2026

ICYMI: By hiring Lalonde, the Habs added an assistant coach who has a long history of immediately improving bad penalty kills. And the Canadiens certainly need help defensively. [Canadiens Analysis: Defensive Specialist Added To Coaching Staff]

Kirby Dach’s arbitration date has been set for Thursday, July 30. As a reminder, the Canadiens and Dach can come to an agreement on a contract any time between now and the arbitration hearing.

#Habs Kirby Dach's salary arbitration hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 30th — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) July 13, 2026

Gleb.

UAU! Novo vídeo de Gleb Pugachyov treinando



– vídeo via TikTok story’s pic.twitter.com/Tj2WMq2N67 — Acervo Montreal Canadiens 🇧🇷 (@acervocanadiens) July 13, 2026

ICYMI: The Canadiens have signed Russian prospect Bogdan Konyushkov, which is somewhat surprising, as he still had a year left on his KHL contract. The Habs actually negotiated with Torpedo, which led to the club terminating his KHL deal. [Canadiens Sign Interesting KHL Prospect Konyushkov]

Sportsnaut Network

Matthew Tkachuk is genuinely sad to see his former teammates leave for the New Jersey Devils. The Florida Panthers star pulled no punches when reflecting on Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist during a recent episode of his podcast. [New Jersey Devils]

In a surprising turn of events, the Carolina Hurricanes’ prospect, Ivan Ryabkin, is reportedly leaving North America to return to Russia, and is expected to play for Dynamo Moscow of the KHL. [Carolina Hurricanes]

When the Florida Panthers traded Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist to New Jersey late last month, they suddenly had themselves a depth problem on their fourth line. But of course they had a plan. The following day when free agency opened, the Panthers were quick to amswer the question of who would center their fourth line by signing veteran Lars Eller. [Florida Panthers]