The Montreal Canadiens (30-17-7) are set to face the Buffalo Sabres (31-17-5), with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 pm ET.

Even though the Canadiens managed to beat Buffalo the first time they met in 2025-26, a 4-2 win on October 20, it’s fair to say the Sabres have held the edge throughout the season.

Buffalo soundly beat the Canadiens twice in January, with impressive forward Tage Thompson leading the charge for the surging Sabres. It’s become a recurring theme for Thompson, who clearly enjoys facing the Habs. In 19 games versus Montreal throughout his career, Thompson has produced 12 goals and 10 assists.

The Sabres have won seven of their last 10 games, another reminder that they’ve finally turned the corner in what seemed to be an eternal rebuild. Of course, criticism will follow them around until they qualify for the playoffs, but given the updated Eastern Conference playoff odds, there’s a healthy chance both Buffalo and Montreal will be involved in springtime hockey once the regular season wraps up.

With that in mind, winning on Saturday will still go a long way for either organization, especially when we consider almost every team in the Eastern Conference still has a legitimate chance to make the cut, and this is an Atlantic Division match-up, making it a four-point game.

Lineup Changes, Starting Goalie

It’s now clear that netminder Jakub Dobes has become Montreal’s preferred starter, at least for the time being. He will guard the net versus the Sabres, marking the third game in a row in which the Habs turn to Dobes rather than veteran Samuel Montembeault.

Dobes has not lost in regulation since December 9, and though his save percentage is far from dominant (.890), it’s only fair to say he currently gives the Canadiens their best chance to win a game on any given night.

Seeing as the Habs are in the midst of a two-game winning streak, head coach Martin St-Louis will run the exact same lines that secured two points versus the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, a dominant 7-3 victory over the league’s best team.

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lineup

Cole Caufield – Nick Suzuki – Alex Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky – Oliver Kapanen – Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc – Jake Evans – Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson – Phillip Danault – Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson – Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson – Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj – Alex Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Buffalo Sabres Projected Lineup

Zach Benson – Tage Thompson – Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod – Jack Quinn

Josh Doan – Noah Ostlund – Konsta Helenius

Tyson Kozak – Peyton Krebs – Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson – Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram – Owen Power

Zach Metsa – Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

How To Watch The Habs Vs. The Buffalo Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens versus the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, January 31, 2026, will be aired on Sportsnet East, TVA Sports, and City TV. An instant recap complete with highlights will be available on Sportsnaut as soon as the final whistle takes place.